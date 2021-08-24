Steve Clarke earns Scotland contract extension as former Rangers star appointed to coaching staff

Scotland manager Steve Clarke pictured at Hampden following his new contract extension (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Confirmation of the new deal for the national head coach came shortly after his squad announcement for the World Cup qualifying triple-header against Denmark, Moldova and Austria next month.

The 57-year-old has also made changes to his coaching staff with assistant Steven Reid of Nottingham Forest and Celtic goalkeeper coach Stevie Woods stepping down from their roles due to “club and family commitments”, the SFA confirmed.

Former Rangers and England goalkeeper Chris Woods has been appointed new goalkeeping coach while former Hearts assistant Austin McPhee, recently appointed Aston Villa set-piece coach, has also joined the backroom team.

Both will join-up with John Carver, who will continue in his role as assistant head coach.

Clarke’s new contract comes after leading Scotland into a first major tournament finals in 28 years when his side qualified for this summer’s European Championships, which ultimately ended in a disappointing group stage exit following Hampden defeats to Czech Republic and Croatia either side of a gallant goalless draw at Wembley.

Scotland resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Denmark in Copenhagen on September 1 after dropping four points in their opening three fixtures back in March when a 2-2 draw at home to Austria was followed by a 1-1 draw in Israel and a 4-0 win over Faroe Islands at Hampden.

The squad returns home to take on Moldova at Hampden three days later before travelling to Vienna to play Austria on September 7.

“Firstly, I am proud to extend my stay as Scotland head coach and I look forward to working with my staff and players as we look to continue improving as a team. Being involved in EURO 2020 has given us all an added determination to return to a major tournament again as quickly as possible,” Clarke said.

“I said in the dressing room after the Croatia game that we all had to learn lessons from playing at the Euros and to come back stronger. I am committed to helping us return to a major tournament as quickly as possible and improving on what we have achieved until now. The players and my staff share that determination and the hard work resumes next month.

“We have made a solid start to the World Cup qualifiers and we are looking to take the experience of tournament football into the forthcoming games and to remain in contention for Qatar 2022 after the next triple-header.

“I would like to thank Steven Reid and Stevie Woods for their contributions to the national team, not only during the summer but especially in my early months in the job, when we had some tough times and results, but they were always there to support me. I appreciate how demanding it is to have a club job and still find time and enthusiasm to travel with the national team in the international breaks. They both have big seasons ahead for their respective clubs and I wish them well for the future.

“Austin has major tournament experience with Northern Ireland and I now a respected set-piece coach in England’s Premier League. He is a specialist coach and his approach to coaching on the field and use of data off it will be an asset to the existing backroom staff.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience both as a top-class international goalkeeper and as a respected goalkeeping coach in the English Premier League and the United States. I am sure our goalkeepers will enjoy working with Chris and benefit from the knowledge he has accumulated throughout his career.”