Stephen Glass happier on grass as Aberdeen eye group stage promised land ahead of Iceland test

Calvin Ramsay (R) in action against Dundee United on Sunday - there will be no rest for the 18-year-old. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

However, it is undeniably tempting to consider such prospects, particularly when the draw for the play-off round has already been made. If Stephen Glass’ side succeed in seeing off Iceland’s Breidablik, with the first leg taking place at the national stadium in Reykjavik tonight, then a two-legged tie with either AEL Limassol of Cyprus or Azerbaijan’s Qarabag will stand between them and a first taste of European group stage football since Jimmy Calderwood’s era in 2007-08.

It might only be the Europa Conference League, but it would still represent quite an achievement in Glass’s maiden full season as manager. He is understandably guarded on the subject. While the opposition do not have Aberdeen’s long European pedigree they will also feel they can secure group stage football, in their case for the first time.

“I’m sure like the Icelandic team we’ll look at the result of the first leg when we’re done in the first leg and if one team is favourite,” said Glass. “If it’s big one way you might start looking but you can’t get ahead of yourself because we know the Icelandic team will be doing exactly the same. That’s not to say we’re not cautious about what this game represents.”

Glass revealed Ryan Hedges and Funso Ojo, both slight injury doubts, have travelled with the squad. The manager was happy to learn that Breidablik had failed in a bid to host the first leg at their own stadium. It means playing on grass rather than Astroturf, which is the surface on which Aberdeen struggled last Thursday night as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat against BK Hacken. Fortunately, a commanding 5-1 first-leg lead saw no damage done in terms of their European ambitions. Glass stressed that Aberdeen were always expecting to play at Laugardalsvollur, the national stadium in Reykjavik.

“Technically it’s not a change of venue because I think UEFA had it listed as the national stadium for this round,” he explained. “We planned for the national stadium.”

Glass feels well prepared for the challenge of the hosts despite the quick turnaround. Assistant manager Henry Apaloo has been charged with the task of identifying Breidablik’s strengths and weaknesses.

After their success over Austria Vienna in the previous round, even those with a casual interest will recognise the threat Breidablik pose. Glass disabused anyone of the notion that he might consider resting players with a view to this weekend’s trip to Livingston. This was mooted with regards youngsters such as Calvin Ramsay, who has started three games as well as celebrated his 18th birthday in the last fortnight.

Jack MacKenzie, the 21-year-old left back, was also in the starting XI for Sunday’s 2-0 win over Dundee United.

“They’re flying at the moment but we do need to manage that,” said Glass. “It’s picking and choosing when you manage it. I’d say the first leg of a European game away from home is probably when you pick what you believe is your strongest group, or close to, to win the game or make it very difficult for the opponents.”