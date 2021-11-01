Stephen Glass hails 'brilliant' Aberdeen fans, gives injury update and talks up competition

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was full of praise for the club's fans. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Dons boss had been the subject of fan anger following the defeat to Dundee at Dens Park last month.

Yet, after the 2-1 win over the Edinburgh side, Glass made a point to praise their contribution for staying behind the team even as they went into the interval a goal behind.

Aberdeen, shooting towards the noisy Red Shed, flew out the traps after the break and earned their win with goals from Marley Watkins and Lewis Ferguson.

“Any time I talk about outside noise I am not talking about the fans,” he said.

“The people who come here see what the players are giving them. The noise is people who aren’t part of what we are doing.

“Against Hearts, at half-time we have just lost a goal on 46 minutes but the players get applauded off the pitch.

“That goes a long way to them responding in the second half. Mentally they were in the dressing room knowing the fans were backing them and willing them to win.

“It makes it easier for me at half-time to push it on to the players.

“The fans were brilliant, they saw the response at the start of the second half and they got behind it.

“I think they liked what they saw.”

Strong competition

With recent injuries to key defensive players like Delan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie and Calvin Ramsay, Glass has had to make tweaks, tactical alterations and utilise his full squad.

It has prompted starting berths for the likes of Dylan McGeouch and Dean Campbell who both impressed against Rangers and Hearts.

“I’m delighted with the competition we have for places,” Glass said.

“I was told there were comments out there that it is difficult to keep that number of players happy when you leave seven or eight in the stand.

“But we have never done that because there are health issues going around, injuries, so there have been times I have left none out and have the 18 I have.

“Managing a group is a challenge but it is one we are capable of and I think you saw, let’s say fringe players, you saw their reaction to coming in and the work they are asked to do.

“We are in a good place at the minute.”

He added: “I see their character every day and that’s why the belief in the group is always there.

“People asked me before the Hearts game about trust in the players and I trust them 100 per cent or they wouldn't be selected so I am delighted by them all.”

Regarding the aforementioned injured trio, Glass said: “The three of them won’t be back until after the international break.”

Meanwhile, Steve Clarke names his Scotland squad for the upcoming double header against Moldova and Denmark and Glass is hopeful there will be Aberdeen representation with Ferguson in the most recent squad.

“We have a number of players staking their claim, we have a lot of Scottish players in our team,” he said.

“I think Steve Clarke has a problem as every manager thinks their player is the best.

“But Lewis was excellent and his header was outstanding especially against a goalkeeper like Craig Gordon.”

