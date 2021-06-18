Stephen Glass adds to Aberdeen coaching staff with Atlanta United reunion

Aberdeen have added to their coaching staff with the hire of Henry Apaloo as an assistant.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 18th June 2021, 10:22 am
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has added to his coaching staff. Picture: SNS
The Blackburn native worked alongside manager Stephen Glass at Atlanta United where he played, what Aberdeen have described as, “a pivotal role” in helping to develop youngsters for the first-team.

As a player, Apaloo was on the books at Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United and Bolton Wanderers before moving to Preston North End. He remained in Lancashire for two years before heading to the United States, where he’s been ever since.

Glass spoke to the Aberdeen website of his delight in being reunited with his former MLS colleague.

He said: “I’ve worked with Henry really closely for the last two years, so we’ve got a very strong working relationship.

“He’s a fantastic coach, his analytical work is brilliant, and I think he will be a big addition to the Club.

“We want to add the right people where we can, and he fits the bill for many reasons. His CV is highly impressive, he continues to educate himself and he comes from a good footballing background.

“He’ll nurture positive relationships with all that he works with as his communications skills are second to none, I’ve no doubt his personality will complement our wider staff group and I’m certain he will play a vital role behind the scenes as we strive to deliver success.”

Apaloo joins former Celtic captain Scott Brown and ex-England specialist coach Allan Russell as part of Glass’ new-look management team at Pittodrie.

