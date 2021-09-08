Statistics underline Billy Gilmour's undoubted value to Scotland after ex-Celtic star's comments

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour. Picture: SNS

The Norwich City midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, started all three games as Steve Clarke’s side rebounded from defeat in Denmark and a sub-par showing in the 1-0 win over Moldova to triumph against Austria by the same scoreline in Vienna. They are now in the driving seat for second place in Group F.

According to Opta Joe, Gilmour ranked first among all Scotland players for touches (213), passes (171), passes completed (144) and possession won (23).

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also ranked second for tackles (seven) and chances created (four). The second is an interesting statistic as it came a day after former Scotland international and Celtic attacker Charlie Nicholas said supporters should stop looking toward the 20-year-old as a saviour of the national team as he doesn’t create chances.

He wrote in his Daily Express column: “People should stop making out that Billy Gilmour is going to be the big difference for Scotland and that he'll drag us to Qatar

"Gilmour is a very talented young man but, in the midfield position he plays, his job is to make passes.

"He isn't a goalscorer and he doesn't create a lot of chances. He keeps the team fluent. Gilmour isn't faultless.

"There were a lot of stray passes in the last two qualifiers against Denmark and Moldova.

"It is not that he is naive, he is still a young player learning his trade."

Message from the editor