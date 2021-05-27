Star Scotland duo picked for Team GB Olympics squad - but one ace misses out

Kim Little and Caroline Weir are the two Scotland players named in the Team GB squad. Picture: SNS

Manager Hege Riise picked a 15-strong squad with two Scots, one Welsh player and 15 from England.

There is no place for Chelsea ace Erin Cuthbert who is a key attacker for the Scotland team.

Riise, currently interim boss of the England team, did select Manchester City’s Weir and Little of Arsenal who have more than 200 Scotland caps between them.

Little, formerly of Hibs, was also part of the Team GB squad for the London games in 2012, playing five times.