Star Scotland duo picked for Team GB Olympics squad - but one ace misses out

Manager Hege Riise picked a 15-strong squad with two Scots, one Welsh player and 15 from England.
There is no place for Chelsea ace Erin Cuthbert who is a key attacker for the Scotland team.
Riise, currently interim boss of the England team, did select Manchester City’s Weir and Little of Arsenal who have more than 200 Scotland caps between them.
Little, formerly of Hibs, was also part of the Team GB squad for the London games in 2012, playing five times.
Team GB are in a group with Canada, Chile and hosts Japan for the tournament which is due to begin in July. The team will play three fixtures across eight days. The top two from the three groups will progress alongside the two best-ranked runners-up.