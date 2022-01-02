St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin pinpoints January transfer window priority

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has set out his transfer priority. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Buddies entered the winter break on an 11-game winless run in the cinch Premiership.

St Mirren failed to replace either Ilkay Durmus and Dylan Connolly in the summer window.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has led to the Paisley side being too predictable and one-paced at times this campaign.

“I still think we need a bit of pace," Goodwin said. “It’s something I thought we had sorted out in the summer but we were let down by one or two clubs.

“That’s an area of the squad I think we can all agree that we need to try and improve on.

“We lost Ilkay Durmus and Dylan Connolly in the summer and we didn’t really replace that injection of pace.

“I think it’s important in the modern-day game to have that.

“We need to see what happens with one or two of our own players. There’s interest in a few.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.