St Johnstone close off small section of McDiarmid Park ahead of Europa Conference League play-off decider

McDiarmid Park was packed out for St Johnstone's clash with Galatasaray. Picture: SNS

The Perth club’s decision comes after supporters in the northern corner of the East Stand indulged in what they called “dangerous conduct” during the second-leg of their Europa League qualifying encounter with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

A small minority of the sell-out crowd were said to have climbed on the adjacent wall and set off pyrotechnics, which brought a fine from Uefa. Saints have now responded by closing off the section.

Callum Davidson’s brave underdogs succumbed to a 5-3 aggregate defeat in front of a capacity crowd and will expect the same backing this coming Thursday when LASK come to town following last week’s 1-1 draw in Austria.

The club said in a statement: “As we prepare for the biggest game in the club’s history at another packed out McDiarmid Park, the club would like to clarify the issues surrounding a small section in the East Stand.

“The visual display organised by a group of our supporters and the subsequent fantastic atmosphere generated against Galatasaray was a credit to those involved and the club sincerely thanks them for their hard work.

“Unfortunately, at the recent game against Galatasaray, a small minority of fans within this section acted in a manner that put themselves and other supporters at risk by climbing on the adjacent wall.

“Supporter safety is paramount to the football club. So therefore, with this in mind, we have taken the decision to close off a small number of seats.

“Further to this, there was also a pyrotechnic device set off within this same section by an individual which has resulted in St Johnstone Football Club being fined by Uefa. Once again, we would urge supporters to refrain from such inappropriate and dangerous conduct.

“The club would like to make it absolutely clear that no person or party are banned from attending Thursday's match against LASK.

“The club has also opened dialogue with the affected seat members of this section to ensure that both parties can work together going forwards.

“Let’s all pull together, support the club in the right way and give everyone a night to remember.”

