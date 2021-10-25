St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will monitor Sam Denham after defender escapes car flip horror

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Denham was a passenger in a car which crashed and flipped on the A90 – an incident which contributed to Dundee United’s match with Motherwell kicking off late.

The on-loan Brechin City defender was stuck in the overturned car after the incident just outside Dundee and needed professionals travelling to Montrose’s fixture to help pull him to safety.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And after emerging unscathed, the teen composed himself to help Andy Kirk’s side defeat Haddington Athletic.

He will report for duty at his Perth parent club this week and after being relieved to have his stopper’s safety confirmed, Saints boss Callum Davidson will continue to be careful with the forward in the aftermath of the incident.

“First and foremost, I’m glad nobody was hurt. I saw the picture and the boys have been very lucky,” said Davidson.

“I’ll speak to Sam to make sure he’s OK.

“When you have an accident like that, your health is far more important than games of football.

“All the loan boys train with us through the week. We’ll be taking every precaution over the next few days to make sure Sam is fine.”

Davidson also paid testament to the player’s commitment and composure to take part in Saturday’s game, and to find the net for his loan side’s equaliser.

He added in the Daily Record: “It was a big thing for him to make himself available to play – and then score a goal.”