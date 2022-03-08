SFA confirm March friendly for Scotland and support Ukraine play-off decision

The Scottish FA has supported the decision to postpone this month’s World Cup qualifying play-off against Ukraine and is in negotiations to organise a replacement friendly on March 24.

By David Oliver
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:59 pm
Hampden was due for a sell-out crowd later this month - but the SFA have supported postponing the Ukraine fixture until June. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

A re-scheduled date for the crucial Qatar qualifier in June is still awaited but Hampden chiefs have backed the move to uphold Ukraine’s request and CEO Ian Maxwell re-iterated Rod Petrie’s message of solidarity with the prospective opponents.

Maxwell said: “In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it is the correct decision by FIFA to postpone our play-off, as requested by the Ukrainian Association of Football.

“The importance and significance of football is greatly diminished in a time of war and our thoughts are with those Ukrainian civilians affected by the conflict.”

A decision is also due on the UEFA Nations League games which would be moved to accommodate Steve Clarke’s side’s semi-final but the SFA has provided clarity on one matchday, with more arrangements to potentially follow.

Scotland will play the losing semi-finalist from the Wales v Austria match, away from home, on March 29 – five days after the planned Ukraine match which may now be replaced by another friendly match. Negotiations are underway and reports last week suggested Poland – who had been slated to face Russia before their suspension from world football over the Ukraine invasion – could help fulfil a fixture.

Tickets for the World Cup play-off semi – confirmed as a sell-out last Monday – will be valid for the rescheduled summer date but further details over attendance at the coming games will be released once confirmed, the Hampden statement said.

