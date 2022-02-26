Scotland v Ukraine World Cup play-offs: SFA 'remain in touch with UEFA' over Hampden showdown

Ukraine are due at Hampden in March.

The Ukrainians are due to travel to Glasgow for the March 24 showdown at Hampden, with the winner due to face either Wales or Austria away the following week in the final.

However, the tie remains in some doubt after the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.

Men are not permitted to leave the country at present, while the domestic leagues – which were due to start on Friday – have been postponed for 30 days. A large chunk of the Ukraine team play in the Ukrainian Premier League and are currently in cold storage.

While the UEFA committee met on Friday morning to move this year’s Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris, there was no specific mention of the World Cup play-offs next month, with Scotland hosting Ukraine and Russia facing Poland.

It is reported that the SFA were hoping for more clarity on the match, with the BBC claiming that they remain in talks with UEFA on the matter.

UEFA said on Friday that they would hold emergency general meetings to tackle any further developments, with the situation in Ukraine fast-moving and precarious.