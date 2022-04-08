SFA confirms Hampden will be part of Euro 2028 bid as Rangers, Celtic and BT Murrayfield set to be left out

The national stadium will be pitched alongside a host of stadia from England, Wales and Ireland as the bid goes up against those from Turkey and Russia after being a successful venue during Euro 2020.
However, it appears that Ibrox, Celtic Park and BT Murrayfield will not be part of the process at this stage.
A statement from the SFA read: “The Scottish FA can confirm that Hampden Park will be the nominated stadium to host matches as part of the UK & Ireland UEFA EURO 2028 bid.
“Following a successful co-hosting of UEFA EURO 2020, in which Scotland’s National Stadium was the venue for three group matches and one Round of 16 tie, the iconic stadium will feature prominently in the 2028 bid process.
“A similar selection process is under way with the other UK & Ireland national associations.”
SFA president Rod Petrie said: “Hampden Park contributed to a memorable UEFA EURO 2020, not least with the Scotland men’s national team qualifying for a major tournament for the first time in more than 20 years.
“The Scottish FA is committed to contributing to a compelling bid to co-host UEFA EURO 2028 and Hampden Park will be a cornerstone of that submission. As well as its well-chronicled role in world football’s history and folklore, Hampden continues to cultivate a reputation as a world-class football, sporting event and entertainment venue.”