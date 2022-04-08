SFA confirms Hampden will be part of Euro 2028 bid as Rangers, Celtic and BT Murrayfield set to be left out

The national stadium will be pitched alongside a host of stadia from England, Wales and Ireland as the bid goes up against those from Turkey and Russia after being a successful venue during Euro 2020.

However, it appears that Ibrox, Celtic Park and BT Murrayfield will not be part of the process at this stage.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the SFA read: “The Scottish FA can confirm that Hampden Park will be the nominated stadium to host matches as part of the UK & Ireland UEFA EURO 2028 bid.

Hampden is in line to play at part at Euro 2028.

“Following a successful co-hosting of UEFA EURO 2020, in which Scotland’s National Stadium was the venue for three group matches and one Round of 16 tie, the iconic stadium will feature prominently in the 2028 bid process.

“A similar selection process is under way with the other UK & Ireland national associations.”

SFA president Rod Petrie said: “Hampden Park contributed to a memorable UEFA EURO 2020, not least with the Scotland men’s national team qualifying for a major tournament for the first time in more than 20 years.