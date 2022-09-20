SFA confirm Queen tribute ahead of Scotland v Ukraine clash at Hampden

The Scottish FA submitted a request to UEFA for a pre-match tribute to be held in the wake of the Queen’s state funeral, which took place on Monday.

England have also made plans to honour the Queen when they take on Germany at Wembley and it has now been confirmed that a minute’s applause will take place at Hampden ahead of the Nations League fixture.

A statement on the SFA’s official Scotland National Team Twitter account read: “Following discussions with UEFA, we can confirm that there will be a minute's applause ahead of our match against Ukraine, in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The Saltire is lowered to half mast at Hampden Park following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Tributes were paid to the Queen at football matches across the country over the weekend – but there were also disruptions with Dundee United fans booing and chanting during a minute’s silence before their match with Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.