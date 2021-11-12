Scottish ref John Beaton red cards player after 20 seconds in Andorra v Poland World Cup qualifier

Referee John Beaton showed a red card after 20 seconds in the World Cup qualifier between Andorra and Poland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

From kick-off at the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra the home side played a long ball deep into the Polish half.

Forward Ricard Fernandez challenged for it with Poland centre-back Kamil Glik but used his elbow against the Benevento defender.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beaton was quick to assess the situation and produced a red card much to Fernandez’s apparent shock.

Poland won 4-1 as they push England at the top of the World Cup qualification Group I.

Realistically they will finish second and the result could be key as they aim, like Scotland, to be seeded for the play-off.

It's the second World Cup qualifying fixture Beaton has officiated this year. In the first, he sent of Bulgarian goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov when he was on the bench during the country’s 1-0 win over Lithuania.