Scottish ref John Beaton red cards player after 20 seconds in Andorra v Poland World Cup qualifier

Scottish referee John Beaton was forced to show a red card in the first 20 seconds of the World Cup qualifier between Andorra and Poland.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 12th November 2021, 9:38 pm
Referee John Beaton showed a red card after 20 seconds in the World Cup qualifier between Andorra and Poland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

From kick-off at the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra the home side played a long ball deep into the Polish half.

Forward Ricard Fernandez challenged for it with Poland centre-back Kamil Glik but used his elbow against the Benevento defender.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Beaton was quick to assess the situation and produced a red card much to Fernandez’s apparent shock.

Poland won 4-1 as they push England at the top of the World Cup qualification Group I.

Realistically they will finish second and the result could be key as they aim, like Scotland, to be seeded for the play-off.

It's the second World Cup qualifying fixture Beaton has officiated this year. In the first, he sent of Bulgarian goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov when he was on the bench during the country’s 1-0 win over Lithuania.

Read More

Read More
How Scotland's players rated as World Cup play-off spot secured with win over Mo...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Poland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.