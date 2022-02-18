Rangers face Serie A interest, Celtic defender linked with Russian move, Ibrox winger earns French superstar comparison, McGhee reveals Strachan input: Scottish Football transfer news

Predictably, given the impressive nature of both the result and performance in Germany, Giovanni an Bronckhorst’s Scottish champions are making all the headlines this morning.
Progress against the Europa League favourites is now a real possibility although there is still a second leg at Ibrox to go, the potential return of the world’s most coveted young striker and the abolition of the away goals rule.
Still, that is not enough to dampen the enthusiasm of the blue side of Glasgow this morning and the admiring glances towards the players and result have extended with one transfer link to a current player within the Ibrox ranks.
Across Glasgow last night, league leaders Celtic disappointed as much as Bodo/Glimt impressed on their first competitive outing in two months. If Rangers are cautiously confodent then so too will Kjetil Knutsen be, carrying a two-goal advantage back to the Arctic Circle in the Conference League.
It wasn’t all about the action on the park yesterday though as Mark McGhee made his return to Scottish football – and watched Dundee’s weekend opponents Celtic from the stand last night. He will return there on Sunday and begin his Dundee boss role serving a ban carried over from his Motherwell stint.
Dundee moved quickly but Aberdeen are still seeking a news boss and there could be developments at Pittodrie soon.
