Scottish Football Transfers: Rangers target signs new deal, Incredible Celtic claim, Leigh Griffiths set for shock move, Hearts keen on defender, Aberdeen star near loan exit, Hibs goalkeeper offers

There were a host of deals which went through on deadline day, none bigger than Aaron Ramsey’s loan move to Rangers. Fans of the Ibrox club, and others from around the country, were still getting their head around the Welshman with a Rangers scarf above his heads following the switch from Juventus.

While that was the biggest move, the most controversial was Raith Rovers' decision to sign David Goodwillie from Clyde. The backlash of that transfer continues with a number of the club's staff and volunteers walking about from the club due to the player’s past. A civil court case ruled he had raped a women in 2011. It is a move which has been condemned from many inside and outside of football.

Looking at on the field action, the Edinburgh and Dundee derbies both finished goalless on Tuesday, while on Wednesday night Celtic blew away Rangers with a fantastic first-half performance at Parkhead, racing into a 3-0 lead. After the break it was simply about containment as Ange Postecoglou's men top of the table with their rivals having now dropped points in three of their four games since returning after the winter break.

Another huge win saw St Johnstone move off the bottom with a late 2-1 win over Livingston thanks to an Ali Crawford winner.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest news and transfer speculation from around Scottish football.

1. Rangers target signs new deal James McAtee has signed a new long-term deal with Manchester City following transfer interest from Rangers. The 19-year-old midfielder was a loan target for the Scottish champions prior to their signing of Aaron Ramsey. The Ibrox side were one of a number of clubs linked with a move late in the January window. McAtee stayed put and has now extended his stay. (Various)

2. Griffiths choice Falkirk have made a move to sign Leigh Griffiths. The striker was released by Celtic last month. His loan at Dundee ended and he rejected a deal to stay at Dens Park. Now, League One Bairns and rivals Queen's Park are interested in the Scotland international. Falkirk are willing to offer £1,500-a-week to help their promotion bid through the play-offs. (Scottish Sun)

3. Campbell nears Killie move Kilmarnock are closing in on the loan signing of Dean Campbell from Aberdeen. Clubs below the Premiership can still recruit players on loan. Derek McInnes has already added shrewdly for Killie's promotion push with Declan Glass the latest to join. Campbell who has been a bit-part first-team player for Stephen Glass could now link up with his old boss. (Daily Record)

4. Hearts remain defender interest Hearts have offered defender Joe Wright a chance to train with the team with a view to a possible move to the club. The 26-year-old was on the verge of signing for the Jam Tarts in the summer before an injury in his final game for Doncaster Rovers kept him out long term. Wright remains a free agent. (Evening News)