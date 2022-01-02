Scottish Football Transfers: Rangers eye Leeds United star, Hibs want Celtic starlet, Postecoglou in Old Firm blow, Aston Villa plan ex-Hearts ace move

Yet, there is the small matter of a Fife derby with Raith Rovers hosting Dunfermline Athletic at Stark’s Park. It is a big match at both ends of the table with Riath pushing for the title as the Pars try and get out of a relegation battle.

Arbroath host Inverness CT in another huge match as first take on second. There will be the aded intrigue with the Smokies leading the division as a part-time side.

All three of League One title chasers are in action, while there is a clash between the underachievers with Falkirk travelling to Alloa. In League Two Kelty Hearts will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath.

For the Premiership clubs, plenty of interest has fallen on the January transfer market with the window having opened yesterday. Celtic, Hearts and St Johnstone have already done business going into the month with a busy period expected.

It will be a surprise if none of the 12 teams sign at least one player. St Mirren are keen to add pace, Rangers have been linked with wingers, Shaun Maloney will want to bring in players to suit his style, while Dundee United will be keen to add Tony Watt in this window from Motherwell.

Hibs want Celtic starlet Hibs are eyeing a swoop for Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson. The brother of the Easter Road side's 2016-Scottish Cup winning hero Liam has barely featured for the Parkhead side. He spent time on loan at Ross County last campaign. Henderson is out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Express)

Rangers target winger

Celtic will be without key players v Rangers Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is resigned to being without four key players for the Old Fir clash with Rangers at the start of February. World Cup qualifiers in Asia are taking place at the same time which will likely rule out Tom Rogic, Kyogo Furushashi, plus recent recruits Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda. Celtic could apply for the game to be postponed but Postecoglou has admitted he was preparing for this outcome. (The Scotsman)

Villa to make Hickey move There could be a January transfer battle for former Hearts defender Aaron Hickey. The Bologna full-back is wanted by Aston Villa who are lining up a bid. However, they could face competition from AC Milan with the Scotsman's form impressing the Serie A giants. Hickey has been a regular at Bologna, scoring four goals. (Daily Record)