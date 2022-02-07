Scottish Football Transfers: Rangers ace linked with £10m summer move, Celtic in 'discussions' with £12m duo, Hearts boss' 'robot' claim, Tom Rogic contract 'last thing' on manager's mind

Sunday brought an example of the Celtic and Rangers dominance as the Glasgow giants defeated fourth-place Motherwell and third-place Hearts 4-0 and 5-0 respectively in what were largely comfortable performances and victories.

It ensures there is just one point separating the rivals at the top of the table going into another midweek round of fixtures.

All the teams from third to seventh failed to win with Dundee United squeezing into the top six courtesy of a draw. There were big wins fro Ross County, Livingston and St Mirren who are all now looking upwards to sixth or even fourth.

At the bottom, Dundee’s troubles continue while St Johnstone edged away from their rivals by a point.

On Friday in the Championship, Arbroath recorded a momentous win, defeating Kilmarnock 1-0 to extend their league at the top with Morton’s rise continuting under Dougie Imrie with a 1-0 success at Inverness.

In the SWPL, there were big wins for Rangers over Glasgow City at the top and Aberdeen, Hearts and Partick Thistle.

There is yet another midweek fixture card in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday with games also taking place in the Championship on the same night and League One on Tuesday.

The action just doesn’t stop with plenty of games coming up before Scotland’s mammoth World Cup play-off with Ukraine in March.

1. Aribo a £10m EPL target Joe Aribo is a key transfer target for Crystal Palace boss Patrick Viera. The Eagles will be looking to sign a midfielder to replace Conor Gallagher who is on loan from Chelsea. The Premier League club watched the player in action recently and it is understood he will cost £10million. (Scottish Sun)

2. Discussions over Celtic loan duo Ange Postecoglou confirmed "discussions" will be taking place to sign Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals. Celtic have the players on loan from Benfica and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. With Jota, Celtic have a £6m option, while Carter-Vickers is reported to be valued at a similar price. Postecoglou said: "Those discussions will be taking place over the course of the next period with Michael Nicholson at the forefront of that." (Various)

3. Ramsey on Rangers benchmark Aaron Ramsey told Rangers the performance in the 5-0 win over Hearts is the "benchmark" going forward. The Welsh star made his debut following his loan move from Juventus. He said: "It was important for us to get going from the off and we did that with the tackles, and the chances we created, We really got the crowd behind us early on. That's the benchmark now." (Various)

4. Neilson's 'robot' claims Robbie Neilson has claimed referees just want managers to be robots at the side of the park. The Hearts boss received a yellow card from Willie Collum during his side's 5-0 loss at Rangers. He said: "The remit now has changed, they just book you for anything. I think they just want you to stand there and be a robot." (The Scotsman)