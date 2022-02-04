Scottish Football Transfers: Celtic star attracting EPL interest, Rangers ace to miss Dortmund clash, Hibs sign winger, Hearts forward exits, Aberdeen boss keen on new deal for winger

Arbroath host Kilmarnock in a massive top-of-the-table clash in the Championship, live on BBC, tonight to kick the weekend off with the majority of fixtures on Saturday. In the top-flight the main focus will be on the battle at the bottom. Dundee and St Johnstone are both at home as they take on Ross County and Dundee United respectively. Wins for both would see the gap between the bottom three cut from five to two points.

On Sunday, it is all about the title race and European battle with the top four all in action. Rangers host third-place Hearts in a bid to bounce back from the midweek loss to rivals Celtic at Parkhead. The new league leaders, meanwhile, travel to Fir Park to take on Motherwell. Both games are live on Sky Sports.

Only a couple of days later and there is another full midweek Premiership fixture card – the fourth in a row – before the fifth round of the Scottish Cuo.

Meanwhile, the David Goodwillie story took another turn on Thursday as pressure mounted on Raith Rovers following their decision to sign a player who found to have raped a women by a civil court case.

Scroll down and flick through for all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL.

1. Abada watched by Eagles Premier League side Crystal Palace are tracking Celtic star Liel Abada. The 20-year-old joined the club in the summer from Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva and has already made himself a key component of Ange Postecoglou’s side, scoring and assisting a combined 12 goals in the league. Palace have been impressed with his form. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Helander blow Filip Helander has been removed from Rangers’ European squad, as well as the injured Ianis Hagi and Juninho Bacuna, who has been sold. The Swedish centre-back has not played since a win over St Johnstone in early September. The Ibrox side play Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League later this month. Aaron Ramsey, Amad Diallo and James Sands have all been added. (Various) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. St Mirren boss admits Griffiths interest St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has revealed Leigh Griffiths is “on the list” of possible signing targets following injury to Eamonn Brophy. The striker is available after leaving Celtic in January and turning down Dundee. He has been linked with St Johnstone, Falkirk and Queen’s Park. Goodwin said: “He's a free agent and I know there are a number of clubs who are speaking to him at the minute.” (Various) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Hearts forward leaves on loan Hearts forward Euan Henderson has left the club for a second loan spell at Alloa Athletic. The 21-year-old has signed a new deal with the Tynecastle Park club, extending his contract until the summer of 2023 on the back of having impressed during his time with the Wasps, scoring 11 in 17 appearances. (Evening News) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales