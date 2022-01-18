Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers want in-demand wonderkid, Serie A side eye £3.5m Aberdeen star, Hibs and St Mirren prepare for slice of £50m windfall, Celtic striker set for league rivals

The 12 clubs agreed to bring the winter break forward after the Scottish Government brought in restrictions on crowds for large-scale events. The lifting of the 500-person cap coincided with the start of a full round of midweek fixtures in the top flight.

Due to Hibs’ involvement in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Thursday, their clash with Celtic at Parkhead was scheduled for Monday. And it wasn’t a great evening for the Easter Road side. Shaun Maloney's men were forced to rue a great chance passed up by Kevin Nisbet in the opening minutes as the home side ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

New signings Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda endeared themselves to the Celtic support with the former earning man of the match and the latter opening the scoring. Josip Juranovic added the second from the spot.

“When you get to know him he is a very, very determined young man," Postecoglou said of Hatate. “He shows signs of reaching the very top of the game. He doesn’t just want to enjoy the ride, he has some sights and ambition to be the best player he can be and reach the top.”

Tonight sees the ten other teams in action with Aberdeen hosting Rangers in the live game.

Meanwhile, there are under two weeks until the close of the January transfer window. Monday saw Tony Watt complete his move to Dundee United from Motherwell having signed a pre-contract agreement.

1. Dundee plans for Griffiths James McPake is planning to have Leigh Griffiths for the second half of the season. The striker’s future is up in the air at Dundee with Celtic set to release him from the remainder of his contract with the club. McPake said: “When you get Griffiths scoring goals then you're getting a good player and we need to add more goals into him in the second half of the season." (Various) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Barisic on Rangers future Borna Barisic has revealed there has been interest from other clubs and refused to rule out an exit from Rangers this window. Speculation has surrounded the left-back across the past two transfer windows. He said: “There has been [interest]. But I said I don’t want to go into detail now. There are a lot of rumours which is normal but I just want to say there is some wrong information.” (Various) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Rangers target's 'dream' Reported Rangers target Danilho Doekhi has hinted that a move to Ibrox would appeal with the centre-back dreaming of playing in the Champions League. If the Ibrox side win the Premiership they will be all but certain of qualification to the group stage of Uefa’s premier club competition. He said: "My dream? Playing in the Champions League and for the Netherlands.” (De Volkskrant) Photo: BSR Agency Photo Sales

4. McGinn's £50m interest Manchester United are eyeing up a move for Scotland international and former Hibs star John McGinn. The Easter Road club and St Mirren could be in for a windfall with Aston Villa valuing the player at around £50million. The Red Devils want to add to their midfield and have pinpointed McGinn as a key target. (The Times) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales