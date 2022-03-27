Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers to rebuff '£3m offer', Hearts favourite keen on new deal, Ibrox striker concern for Celtic clash, ex-Hibs star backed for international call

King’s Sydney offer to be rebuffed

Rangers are set to reject former chairman Dave King’s offer to fund the club to pull out of the Sydney Super Cup. The Scottish champions are due to play rivals Celtic in the friendly tournament later this year. However their involvement has angered fans leading to protests. Instead of King’s reported £3million offer the club’s hierarchy are reportedly considering other options with their involvement still in doubt. Sky Sports NZ broadcaster Jason Pine said earlier this month: "Hearing football's Sydney Super Cup may be in serious doubt. Unresolved issues with organiser escalating behind the scenes according to local sources. Launch may have been premature." (Glasgow Times)

Cummings backed for Aussie call

Jason Cummings has been backed to fire Australia to the World Cup by his manager. The former Hibs and Rangers man scored his third goal for Central Coast Mariners in a 3-0 win over Adelaide United. The 26-year-old has impressed since making the move down under. Nick Montgomery said: “I don't think there's a player like him available for Australia," Montgomery said: "He's unbelievable on the ball, he has a great left foot and he's a natural goalscorer. Jason is top-class and his work rate around the box is first-class; he works and he scores and you can't ask much more of him." (FTBL)

Hearts ace keen on longer deal

Hearts ace Barrie McKay revealed he is keen to extend his stay at the club. The creative midfielder has been a revelation since joining in the summer, recording the second highest assists in the Premiership. He is contracted until the end of next season. He said: "We’ve been on such a high this season and it’s exciting to see how we can finish the campaign. I’d be open to staying longer at Hearts." (Sunday Mail)

Morelos Rangers concern

Alfredo Morelos is to return to Rangers after suffering a thigh injury on international duty. It was reported he had suffered a muscular overload ahead of Colombia’s win over Bolivia and will miss the clash with Venezuela. Rangers face Celtic after the international break and the striker missed the last meeting between the sides. A statement said: "The technical and medical staff of the Colombia Men's Senior National Team reports that, after performing medical tests on player Alfredo Morelos a muscle injury in the left thigh was confirmed.” (Various)

Celtic ace backed to go from strength to strength

Ange Postecoglou has backed Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to get better and better. The Greek arrived from the Netherlands in the summer and has 12 goals with two hat-tricks across the past two months. Postecoglou said: “Hopefully his best years are well ahead of him, not just in the next couple. From our perspective, when I looked at him, the type of player he was and then spoke to him and realised the type of person he was, I thought he would be a good fit.” (Various)