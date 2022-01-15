Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers to have to pay 'significant' fee for target, Celtic defender mulls over future, Hibs boss on Martin Boyle interest, ex-Ibrox striker in-demand

The 1-1 draw means there are now just five points between the top five with Killie missing the chance to go top due to Ross Docherty’s late equaliser which frustrated new Rugby Park boss Derek McInnes.

He said: "Overall on the performance we're glad to come away with a point, but when you're in a winning position with so little time left you're disappointed not to take all three.”

Meanwhile, Ian McCall was left baffled by Nick Walsh’s decision to award Killie a penalty after Richard Foster was adjudged to have handled, ca;ling it a “shocker”.

"I don't know what Richard is meant to do,” he said. “His hand is not in an unnatural position. It's at the side of his body.”

Twenty eight other teams in action this afternoon, as well as the Lowland and Highland League.

The Premiership has to wait until Monday when the top tier resumes after the rescheduled winter break with Celtic hosting Hibs.

It will coincide with fans returning to crowds without restrictions on numbers after the Scottish Government revealed they were lifting the controls put in place on large-scale outdoor events.

There will likely be transfer deals done over the weekend ahead of the return of the Premiership with St Mirren the only club so far not to make a signing.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

1. Dundee transfer update Dundee boss James McPake has admitted the move for Osaze Urhoghide has “stalled”. The club have held talks with Celtic and the player but the Dens Park side are waiting on an answer from the centre-back with a possible loan move back to England a possibility. Meanwhile, Dundee failed in a bid for former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove. (Daily Record) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Souttar future It will take a “significant and satisfactory offer” from Rangers to land John Souttar in January. The Hearts centre-back has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Ibrox side. The Tynecastle Park side issues a statement confirming the player’s importance to the team. Rangers could try and make a January move for the Scotland international. (Various) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 26: Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney (R) and Martin Boyle at full time during a Cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Hibernian at Tannadice Park, on December 26, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) Hibs boss Shaun Maloney has revealed he has held discussions with Martin Boyle over the recent transfer interest. Saudi Arabia side Al-Faisaly made a move for the winger but a £2million bid was rejected, Maloney said: “The club have a valuation. And until that valuation is met, we are not at a moment where we have to make a decision.” (The Scotsman) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Dons set for Clark move Aberdeen are set to hold talks with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark. The Saints No.1 is out of contract at the end of the season and the Dons are keen to sign him up from next campaign. They will, however, face competition from teams in Scotland and England for the 29-year-old who has been the team’s best player this season. (Daily Record) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales