Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers 'target' transfer twist, Celtic to release 7-time league winner, Hibs prepare for Martin Boyle bid, Aberdeen end interest in midfielder

Hibs travel to Glasgow to face Celtic this evening as the top-flight resumes after its rescheduled winter break. A full round of fixtures takes place with the five other matches taking place on Tuesday night ahead of the Scottish Cup fourth round which begins on Thursday with Cove Rangers making the trip to Easter Road.

Going into the final 18 games of the campaign there is still plenty to play for. Six points separates Rangers and Celtic at the top of the league with nine points between third-place Hearts an sixth-place Aberdeen. Dundee United, who are hoping to add Motherwel’s Tony Watt this month, are a further two points behind in the race for the top six.

At the bottom of the Premiership, St Johnstone’s wretched form saw them plummet to the bottom of the table ahead of the winter break. They are not cast adrift just yet with six points between the Perth Saints and Livingston in eighth with St Mirren, Ross County and Dundee in between.

There will still be plenty of transfer interest in the meantime with clubs still having two weeks to get their business done before the transfer window closes.

The Buddies are the only top-flight team yet to make an addition to their squad in what has been a hectic market so far.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

1. Why Souttar chose Rangers John Souttar's key reason for choosing Rangers over English options was to remain in Scotland due to an off-field issue. Former Hearts boss Craig Levein revealed the player wanted to stay close to a family member who "has a very, very serious illness". The Scotland international signed a pre-contract agreement with the Scottish champions last week. (BBC)

2. Allan and Doidge links Scott Allan could make a return to Dundee. The Hibs midfielder has interest from the Dens Park club and Hibs are open to allowing the player to depart in search of regular game time if an acceptable offer is made. The club, however, won't be entertaining offers for striker Christian Doidge who had also been linked with Dundee. (Evening News)

3. St Mirren an option for Goodwin? St Mirren are one of the interested parties in Scott Allan but would only make a move if Jamie McGrath leaves this month. Jim Goodwin was keen on the Hibs playmaker in the summer but a deal late in the window which involved a number of moving parts, including McGrath going to Easter Road, failed. (Daily Record)

4. Dons pull out of McGrath deal Aberdeen have removed their offer for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath. The Dons had put forward a lucrative pre-contract deal to the Irish midfielder with a view to signing him this month. However, interest has emerged from England which interests the player prompting Aberdeen to switch focus to other targets. (The Scotsman)