Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers star speaks on future, Celtic get Ibrox missile apology, Aberdeen defender to exit, Hearts plan Colts bid

McGregor on Rangers future

Allan McGregor remained coy on his future at Rangers. The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season with no extension yet agreed, The 40-year-old’s form has been questioned by fans at times but he remains the club’s No.1. He said: "We just need to wait and see what happens. When you get to this age it's a case of, it's not year-by-year. It's day-by-day, hour-by-hour. I'm not really thinking about that just now.” (BT Sport)

Celtic get Rangers apology

Rangers have apologised to Celtic over the bottle-throwing incidents from Sunday's encounter between the sides at Ibrox. A broken bottle was thrown onto the pitch, while Celtic players had to dodge a missile and a member of the club's backroom staff was hit by one. Celtic's supporter liaison officer confirmed an apology was made when asked on social media. (Various)

No disrespect meant by Celtic ace

Celtic star Giorgis Giakoumakis has said he didn't mean any disrespect with comments made prior to his club's 2-1 victory over Rangers on Sunday. Ibrox ace Ryan Jack was miffed when the Greek striker claimed his side were better than their rivals in every department. Giakoumakis insisted he made those comments because he believes in his team. He said: “I didn't make these comments to make anyone angry or feel disrespected by me. I can say also now that we play very good football and I believe in my team.” (Various)

Defender to leave Aberdeen

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has revealed defender Mikey Devlin will leave the club in the summer. The centre-back last played for the club towards the end of 2020 having been hampered with injury issues and recently suffered a setback. Goodwin said: “It’s been a very difficult time for Mikey so we’re giving him a little bit of time with his family just to get his head right. But I’ve had that conversation with Mikey with regards to next season – and Mikey will be moving on from Aberdeen in the summer.” (The Scotsman)

Van Bronckhorst explains Ramsey decision

Aaron Ramsey was fully fit to face Braga but didn’t get off the bench during Rangers’ 1-0 loss in Portugal. Having scored in his last two outings for the Ibrox club his absence piqued plenty of interest amongst supporters. Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “He was fit but we have a big squad”.

Hearts make Colts plan

Robbie Neilson has backed Hearts to make an application to enter a team into the Lowland League next season. Clubs in the fifth tier in the pyramid gave the inclusion of Colts sides the thumbs up for next season following the involvement of Celtic and Rangers B sides this campaign. Two spaces will be available. Neilson said: “I support a platform for the young players to go and play. We have not had a reserve league for a number of years and it has really hindered the development of these players. If we can get that I would be delighted. It would be great for that young group who can get challenged week in and week out, in competitive games and we can keep an eye on their progressions. I’d be all for it.” (The Scotsman)

ICT star wanted by trio

Inverness CT manager Billy Dodds is not surprised there is interest in midfielder Reece McAlear who is on loan from Norwich City. The 20-year-old has four goals for the promotion hopefuls. His form has led to interest from Premiership duo St Johnstone and St Mirren as well as Championship league leaders Kilmarnock. Dodds admitted he is keen to extend his stay. He said: “It doesn’t surprise me, because he is a good player and he has been a revelation since he came into the team. I have been blown away by him – he is a really good player. Hopefully he will continue until the end of the season and perhaps even beyond.” (Press & Journal)