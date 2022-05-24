Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers near bargain £200k striker, Celtic move closer to £6m recruit, Hibs land duo, Raith & Dunfermline to appoint new managers

Now all eyes are on the summer and recruitment ahead of the new league and European campaigns.

All the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around Scottish football:

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs make double signing

Hibs have started work on their squad recruitment early with a double signing on Monday afternoon. Lee Johnson added experienced Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall as well as highly-rated Leeds United midfielder Nohan Kenneh. Marshall arrives on a free contract after his deal with Queens Parks Rangers expired, while Kenneh has penned a pre-contract agreement. The former is well known amongst fans but the latter is an English youth international. (The Scotsman)

Dunfermline to appoint manager

James McPake is set to replace John Hughes as Dunfermline Athletic manager. He is expected to be announced in the coming days after successful talks with the club’s board. McPake was sacked by Dundee last season and will be charged with restoring the Pars following their own relegation to League One. (Courier)

New Raith boss

All the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Fife, another former Hibs captain will be appointed boss of Raith Rovers. Ian Murray has won the race to be the Kirkcaldy side’s next manager after John McGlynn switched to Falkirk. Murray led Airdrieonians to back-to-back play-offs to win promotion to the Championship. Kevin Thomson was also touted as a possible appointee before Murray won the race. (Courier)

Rangers eye goalkeeper

Rangers have set their sights on Bosnian international goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic. The 24-year-old is currently playing in the Polish top-flight with Rakow Czestochowa having joined last summer from FK Sarajevo. He kept 16 clean sheets in 34 games and is contracted until 2024. With Allan McGregor set to retire, Rangers could tempt Rakow with a significant offer. (Herald and Times Sport)

Carter-Vickers Celtic stay moves closer

Celtic have moved closer to securing Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal. The Scottish champions have agreed personal terms with the centre-back who is keen to stay with the club having qualified for the Champions League group stage. Now Celtic have until June 15 to sort out terms with Tottenham Hotspur with a fee set to be £6million which could rise to £10million before Premier League clubs can make their move for the US international. (Daily Record)

Teenage ace eyed by Gers

Rangers have stepped up their efforts to land Millwall's highly-rated teenager Zak Lovelace. The 16-year-old striker has been on the club’s radar for a while and know they can land him for as little as £200,000 due to the cross-border regulations. Millwall have confirmed there has been interest in the teenager with English clubs required to pay around £1million to sign him. He has made four Championship appearances this past campaign. (Daily Record)

Bassey worth £12m+