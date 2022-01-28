Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers in hunt for Manchester City's goalscoring midfielder, Celtic's £9m duo set for exit, Hibs on verge of signing winger, Hearts sign star linked with rivals

There was a full midweek round of fixtures in the top-flight and the domestic game returns once again this weekend, starting tonight with Greenock Morton against Raith Rovers in the Championship.

Tomorrow brings a number of big games as Rangers look to put pressure on Celtic in the title race in the early game in front of the Sky Sports cameras when they travel to Dingwall to face Ross County. Hearts can solidify third spot when they host fourth place Motherwell, while Dundee are at home against St Mirren and St Johnstone travel to Aberdeen. Both are in need of much needed wins at the bottom of the table.

There is a tasty looking fixture in the Championship title race with Kilmarnock hosting Inverness CT. One point separates the sides in third and second respectively with Arbroath in action against Partick Thistle who can drag themselves back into the race with three points and two games in hand.

There will still be plenty of focus on the transfer market with just a few days remaining of the window. Thursday was a hectic day for transfers with either signings being made or on the verge of being made.

Expect another hectic day on that front today before a manic final day of the window on Monday.

St Johnstone are closing in on the signing of Melker Hallberg. The midfielder has cancelled his contract with Hibs which has allowed him to hold talks with the Perth Saints. The Swede can fill in different roles and even made a recent appearance at centre-back. Saints boss Callum Davidson is keen to strengthen his squad in the final days of the transfer window. (The Scotsman)

Danilho Doekhi is set to make a decision between Rangers and Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb. The Vitesse Arnhem centre-back and captain has spoken previously about the interest from the Scottish champions with a view to moving following the expiry of his deal at the end of the season. A decision is likely to be made in the coming days. (24 Zata)

Celtic could be set to move on two of the team's fringe players. Albian Ajeti is wanted by former club Basel. The Swiss side could lose key forward Arthur Cabal is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs with Ajeti seen as a possible replacement having scored 30 goals for Basel previously. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas is wanted by a Swedish club on a loan until the end of the season. (Various)

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson believes the price of John Souttar has gone up after injuries to Craig Halkett and Taylor Moore. The Tynecastle Park side have added former star Toby Sibbick but Neilson has said Rangers will be unable to get Souttar on a minimal fee. He said: "It's going to take a big bid to take John, that's for sure." (Various)