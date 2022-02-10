Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers in double transfer boost, ex-Celtic striker on contract offers, Aberdeen boss in referee claim, Livingston boss hopeful over new deal for star

The game of the night in the top flight came at Pittodrie where Celtic ran up a two-goal lead in the first half before Aberdeen mounted a surprise comeback after the interval through goals from Christian Ramirez and Lewis Ferguson. Yet, it didn’t last long with Jota restoring the away side’s lead in what is a big three points in the title race with Rangers running out comfortable 2-0 winners at Ibrox against Hibs.

Shaun Maloney’s men have now dropped to seventh with the Dons in ninth due to wins from Dundee United and St Mirren, plus Livingston drawing at Ross County. Tony Watt grabbed his first goal for United against former club Motherwell with just six points separating fourth and tenth.

Hearts maintain a ten-point lead in third but were booed off as they fell defeat to Dundee who were bottom of the table but a spirited second-half display to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win lifted them into 11th with St Johnstone going down at St Mirren. There are now two points in it at the bottom.

The Championship can best be described as frantic. Ayr United recorded a surprise win at rivals Kilmarnock with an 80th minute goal, top of the table Arbroath rescued a point with a stoppage time penalty in a 2-2 draw with Hamilton and Kirk Broadfoot grabbed a 94th-minute equaliser for Inverness CT against Partick Thistle.

1. Rangers target on future Rangers target Danilho Doekhi has given the biggest hint yet that he will depart Vitesse Arnhem in the summer, while admitting that a move abroad could interest him. The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season. He said: "I want to take a new step, I am certainly open to that and I am ready for that." (VZ) Photo: BSR Agency

2. Griffiths reveals offers Leigh Griffiths revealed he chose Falkirk over another few offers. The striker became a free agent last month when Celtic evoked a clause in his contract to end his deal early. He made his debut for the Bairns in the midweek win over Alloa. He said: "Every manager and assistant is going to have their sales pitch. I had a few offers on the table but Falkirk was the one that stood out for me." (FalkirkTV) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

3. Glass' Willie Collum claim Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass claimed it was only his bench that were told not to speak to referee Willie Collum after the defeat to Celtic. The Dons boss felt aggrieved with the winning goal from Jota. Glass said: "He didn't tell two managers he told one - maybe he has realised he has made a mistake." (Various) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4. Maloney's penalty frustration Hibs boss Shaun Maloney reckons his side were denied a first-half penalty in their loss at Rangers with Ryan Porteous brought down at a corner. Maloney said: "We all make mistakes and I think the referee has got that one wrong with Ryan Porteous. I saw it back and it looks in my opinion pretty clear - a penalty, which obviously changes the dynamic of the game." (BBC) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group