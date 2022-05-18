Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers forward set for exit, Celtic eye defender, Aberdeen target makes move, 4 to exit Dundee United

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men could be just 90 minutes away from a historic achievement for the club, winning their second European trophy.

Much of the focus this Wednesday will be geared to the 8pm kick-off.

Here is all the latest news, headlines and transfer speculation from around the SPFL, Scottish football and the Europa League final.

Roofe boost

Rangers have been handed a massive boost ahead of tonight’s match in Spain with confirmation from Giovanni van Bronckhorst that Kemar Roofe is “available” for the Eintracht Frankfurt encounter. The striker has missed the last seven matches due to a knee injury. Van Bronckhorst said: "He trained for the first time with us yesterday and had individual training before that so he will be in the squad and if I want to use him he's ready. It's a boost for us." (Various)

Four Dons depart

Four Aberdeen players will leave following the expiry of their deals at Pittodrie. The club confirmed Andrew Considine, Dylan McGeouch, Funso Ojo and Michael Ruth will all depart. Legendary defender Considine’s controversial exit had already been confirmed and he will be joined by first-team stars Ojo and McGeouch. Manager Jim Goodwin said: “We are very much in a transitional period where a number of players, some of whom have had a long association with the club, must now move on for one reason or another.” (Various)

Defender tracked by Celtic

Celtic could be ready to make a move for Shrewsbury Town's highly-rated teenage defender Ben Crompton after he turned down a deal to extend his stay with the League One side. The Shrews offered the 18-year-old a short-term contract but the player is set to move on as he explores his options. It is reported that Celtic have been keeping tabs on the player which could see him brought into the club’s youth system. (Shropshire Star)

Rangers forward to exit

One Rangers player has confirmed he will be leaving the club with 20-year-old striker Chris McKee set to move on. The forward has spent time on loan at Northern Ireland giants Linfield, helping them win the league. He said: "Just want to say a big thank you to Rangers for the last four years, the amazing experiences and friends gained. It’s been an absolute pleasure but now onto the next chapter." (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen target joins Cardiff

Jak Alnwick has left Scottish football, agreeing a move to English Championship side Cardiff City. The goalkeeper has been a big player for St Mirren across the past two campaigns having joined following his release from Rangers. He was offered a new deal by the Buddies but has opted to move south, despite reported interest from both Aberdeen and Hibs. He said: “As soon as I heard that the club were interested I couldn’t wait to get here. I wanted to be playing in the EFL and it was the next step in my career.” (Cardiff City)

Four to leave United