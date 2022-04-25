Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers eye German U21 international, Leeds United want £3m-rated Aberdeen star, Hibs make move for ex-Celtic star, Huge Hearts boost

Midfielder wanted by Rangers

Rangers are reportedly keen on RB Leipzig midfielder Eric Martel. The 19-year-old won’t face the Ibrox side in the Europa League play-off semi-final as he is currently on loan at Austria Vienna. Martel has been a regular for the Austrians, playing 31 times this campaign having moved to the club midway through last season. The German Under-21 international has featured once for Leipzig and is contracted for another season beyond this one but can leave permanently or on loan. Cologne, Union Berlin and Freiburg are also understood to be interested. (Scottish Sun)

More Ramsay interest

Leeds United are the latest club to show an interest in Aberdeen starlet Calvin Ramsay. The Premier League outfit are reported to be ready to rival Liverpool for the teenager in the summer in a move which could be up to £3million. Liverpool see him as an option to deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold whereas Leeds may be able to offer him more regular first-team football. (Scottish Sun)

Keane an Easter Road target

Hibs could hold talks with former Celtic and Manchester United star Roy Keane this week as they look to replace Shaun Maloney. News emerged on Sunday that the Irish football legend had discussed the Easter Road position with those close to him and now Hibs are interested in making a move to offer Keane his first manager’s job in more than 10 years. The Sky Sports pundit, however, is wary over the running of the club. (Irish Independent)

Newell backs Hibs interim

Meanwhile, Hibs midfielder Joe Newell has thrown his support behind interim boss David Gray as a possible candidate for the permanent managerial job. Gray led the side to a 1-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday. He said: “Dave needs no backing from me to tell you what he is like as a man and as a football man. He is a legend at this club and has so much respect from the players and everyone at the club. It’s not just the players, the coaching staff as well. He is a great guy so whatever the club wish to do with that is up to them but the players would be behind him.” (The Scotsman)

Hearts injury boost ahead of final