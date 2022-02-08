Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers backed to sign defender, Celtic transfer blow, Aberdeen and Hibs linked with ex-Scotland star, Ross County plan winger swoop

Glasgow was one of the host cities for Euro 2020 which was held last year. Despite the reduced capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions it was seen as a success. Now Scotland, as well as England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland have joined forces to host the tournament in six years’ time.

By then it could be a 32-team tournament rather than the current 24-team version, while hosting duties could see Hampden Park redeveloped.

Scottish FA chief Ian MAxwell said: "The stadium piece is an important one for us, there's no doubt about that, and we need to look at exactly what hosting a Euro in 2028 can bring in terms of the development of Hampden.

"We are very much focused on developing Hampden and we need to engage with the Scottish Government primarily to see what hosting a Euro can help with in that regard."

Moving back to domestic focus, there are are two games in League One this evening with Falkirk and Queen's Park pushing for a play-off spot. Tomorrow sees games in the Championship, including Kilmarnock against Ayr United, and a full fixture card in the Premiership.

The big matches come at the top of the table with Aberdeen hosting league leaders Celtic and Hibs making the trip to Ibrox to face Rangers.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

Leigh Griffiths is set to sign for Falkirk for the remainder of the season. The striker is out of contract after Celtic invoked a clause in his contract to release him in January with Dundee having terminated his loan deal in the hope of re-signing the player on reduced terms. (Sky Sports)

Eetu Vertainen's loan exit from St Johnstone has been confirmed. The Finn, who joined in the summer, has moved to Northern Irish side Linfield until the end of the season. The 22-year-old featured eight times for Saints in the first half of the season but hasn't featured since being hooked at half-time of a defeat to Rangers in December. (St Johnstone)

Vasilis Barkas could stay at Celtic with a move to Sweden now in doubt. The goalkeeper is not in Ange Postecoglou's plans and was close to a January move to Sheffield United before that fell through. IFK Goteborg had been linked with a loan swoop but they have turned their attention elsewhere. Former Aston Villa and Bournemouth keeper Orjan Nyland is the No. 1 target. (Aftonblodet)

