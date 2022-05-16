Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers ace linked with Gerrard reunion for 'less than £10m', Celtic's Tom Rogic rules out one move, Hibs legend keen for stay, Aberdeen legend hits out at club

That doesn’t mean it all starts to quieten down. Rangers have a Europa League final on Wednesday before facing Hearts in the Scottish Cup final, while St Johnstone enter the Premiership play-off against Inverness CT later in the week.

But with the season ending it will ramp up transfer speculation and summer moves. Here is all the latest news from around the SPFL and Scottish football:

Rogic’s future

Tom Rogic has yet to decide what his future holds after it was announced he would be leaving Celtic this summer. The Australian played his final game for the club in Saturday’s thrashing of Motherwell. The playmaker will decide his next move in the coming weeks but has all but ruled out a return to his homeland. He said: “I’m not sure yet. Now isn’t really the right time – I’ll just reflect on the career I’ve had here. I'm ready for a new challenge and a change of scene is something that will motivate me.” (Network 10)

Gray desperate to remain

Hibs interim boss David Gray has admitted the new manager will decide his future as he revealed he would “love” to remain at the club. The club legend took over following the sacking of Shaun Maloney earlier this campaign. He said: “I’m comfortable with the situation in terms of where I want to be. I love working for the club, I really care about it so given the opportunity I would be desperate to stay.” (Various)

Aribo in possible Gerrard reunion

Aston Villa have been linked with a summer swoop for Rangers star Joe Aribo. The midfielder has attracted interest from clubs down south due to his performances at Ibrox this season. Crystal Palace and Brentford have been credited as possible destinations for the Nigerian international who will likely start in the club's Europa League final on Wednesday. It is reported that Rangers could sell for less than £10million with the player entering the final year of his deal this year. (The Sun)

McGhee on Dundee exit

Mark McGhee has insisted there is a place for a manager like him at Premiership level, but less so in the second tier. The former Aberdeen boss is not being kept on at Dundee after the club's relegation. He said: “I think staying up was always a major part of the decision. It all makes sense to me. I am party to the decision in the end. I think in the Premiership there is a role for a manager like myself, who is a manager rather than a coach these days. I'm not sure in the Championship that's required - a young coach with the energy that I can't bring to the training ground any more.” (BBC)

Dons legend questions Cormack and Goodwin