Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers ace 'guaranteed to leave', Liverpool want Celtic star, Hearts and Aberdeen battle over rival's key player, Scotland play-off TV boost

Celtic's win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Monday night concluded the line-up for the Hampden Park showdowns next month.

Hearts and Hibs will face each other in Mount Florida for the fourth time since 2006. The Easter Road club will be hoping it is fourth time lucky having lost the previous two semi-finals and the 2012 final.

In the other, Celtic will face Rangers. It means the wait for an Old Firm final goes on, the last time the rivals met each other in a Scottish Cup final was way back in 2002.

Interestingly, it is the first time in the Scottish Cup's history that the last four of the tournament has featured all four of Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers.

1. Ronan wanted by Premiership duo St Mirren star Connor Ronan is wanted by both Hearts and Aberdeen. The midfielder is on a season-long loan from Wolves where he still has a year to run. He has netted eight goals for the Buddies this campaign. He was signed by new Dons boss Jim Goodwin, while Hearts sporting director Joe Savage is reportedly watching the player closely. (Daily Record) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Morelos switches agencies Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has changed agencies. The Colombian has been represented by World in Motion during his time at Ibrox. He is now understood to be a client of Footfeel and Echo Sports as he enters the final year of his contract with the Scottish champions. (Transfermarkt) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Morelos 'guaranteed to leave' Ex-Celtic star Charlie Nicholas believes the change in agent for Morelos means it is “100 per cent guaranteed” he will be leaving Rangers. Nicholas said: "A lot of players run down their contracts, but I would expect Rangers to sell Morelos in the last year of his deal. They knocked back £15million a couple of years ago, but if an offer of around £10m is put on the table for the 25-year-old hitman then Rangers should grab it.” (Daily Express) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Dembele could make Ivory Coast bow Karamoko Dembele could opt to represent Ivory Coast. The Celtic starlet has been chosen as one who could be a key member of the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations by manager Patrice Beaumelle. With that he may be handed his full debut despite having played for Scotland and England at youth level. (Telegraph) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales