Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers ace contract hint, Liverpool linked with Aberdeen star, Hibs manager search, RB Leipzig to use Celtic for Rangers clash

Glass not 1st choice

Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack has revealed the club missed out on their top target before Stephen Glass took the job at Pittodrie. Glass replaced Derek McInnes towards the end of last season but left in February after struggling to make an impact. Cormack confirmed the candidate in questioned opted for a job in England. He said: “As far as other candidates were concerned, the reason we sped up the process was because we were in a final interview with a top candidate for the job. Literally, while we were on the Zoom call for the interview, he stopped and said: 'Listen, I've just accepted a role at another club in England'.” (AberdeenFC)

Easter Road manager shortlist

Hibs have put together a list of options to replace Shaun Maloney as manager at Easter Road. Chairman Ron Gordon confirmed the majority of those names are from the UK but wouldn’t rule out an appointment from abroad. He said: “We’ll cast our net wider in terms of recruitment of coaches and players and the kind of football we want to play. We don’t want to limit ourselves. We have a list of potentials which has a little bit of everything, but many are from the UK. They’re here, they understand the game and the dynamic, so there’s some comfort in that.” (The Scotsman)

Mackay on Hibs link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been installed as one of the bookies favourite for the Hibs job after leading Ross County into the top six and possible European qualification. Mackay has been viewed as the outstanding domestic candidate and he has admitted that “it's no distraction at all”. He said: “I've been involved in the game and involved in management for the last 15 years or so and having been linked at various times with various things at various times and seen other managers linked and you kind of realise how these situations work.” (Various)

Euro giants eye Ramsay

Liverpool are considering a move for Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay. The 18-year-old full-back has attracted plenty of interest from England and abroad across the past 6 or so months after his breakthrough this campaign. Serie A side Bologna had a bid rejected for the player in the January transfer window. Now Liverpool view Ramsay as a possible option to be an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Bild)

Davis contract hint

Barry Ferguson reckons Steven Davis will make a decision on his future once the season ends. The Rangers midfielder is out of contract at the end of the campaign. Injury had minimised his role under Giovanni van Bronckhorst but has made an impact on the field in the last couple of weeks. Ferguson said: “In terms of staying on, I'm sure he's fit enough to play. I think he will leave it until the end of the season and make the decision himself. If he's willing to play on I would 100 per cent give him another contract." (Go Radio)

Hinkel to get Rangers lowdown

Ex-Celtic defender Andreas Hinkel will reach out to former colleagues to get he lowdown on Rangers ahead of their clash with RB Leipzig. Hinkel is No.2 at the Bundesliga club who Rangers face in the semi-final of the Europa League. He said: “I will maybe call some people before the first Rangers game to speak about the team. We will analyse all of Rangers’ recent games — but it can also help to speak to someone like John Kennedy. He has been involved against Rangers many times in the last few years and will be an expert on them.” (Scottish Sun)