Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers 49-goal striker confirms exit, Celtic on verge of £6.5m signing, Ibrox trio in contract talks, Hibs want £9.5m winger, 4 teams want St Johnstone ace

There are, of course, some big Scotland games on the horizon. But in the meantime, here is all the latest news, headlines and transfer speculation.

Ibrox talks with trio

Rangers are set to hold talks with Leon Balogun and Steven Davis ahead of a chat with Allan McGregor over their future. All three are out of contract with Balogun being on record as saying he is keen to stay. Davis has been linked with Motherwell and St Mirren, while there is a thought McGregor could retire but all three could potentially sign on. (Daily Record)

Quartet in for Saints star

Scott Brown is eyeing up a move for Shaun Rooney as he takes charge of Fleetwood Town. The wing-back is out of contract at St Johnstone after helping them remain in the Premiership, scoring in both legs of the play-off final. However, Brown will face competition with Rotherham United, Kilmarnock and St Mirren all reported to be interested. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs eye third signing

Lee Johnson could make his third signing for Hibs by adding former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady. The 36-year-old left Sunderland following their promotion to the Championship and Johnson is a big fan having worked with him at the Stadium of Light. Hibs have already added Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall and agreed a deal with Leeds United youngster Nohan Kenneh. (Scottish Sun)

Thistle talks with Rangers youngster

Partick Thistle are hoping to keep Lewis Mayo for next season’s promotion tilt. The Rangers centre-back spent the past campaign on loan and Ian McCall is hopeful for a third loan stint. He confirmed he was due to hold talks with the Ibrox club. McCall said: “I’ve spoken to Lewis about it. I think it will be up to Lewis because there might be other teams in for him. I don’t want to flood the team with loans but I do like loans that are going to be regular players.” (Glasgow Times)

Celtic to complete Jota deal

Jota is expected to be confirmed as a Celtic player this week. The Portuguese winger has been on loan from Benfica this past season and the move will turn permanent after exercising their right as part of the loan deal. A final round of talks will be held ahead of the £6.5millon move. (Daily Record)

Rangers starlet confirms exit

Rangers striker Rory Wilson has confirmed he will exit the club as he seeks “a move to the next level” with a switch to England most likely. The 16-year-old is highly-regarded at Ibrox and is off the back of a fine goal scoring season for club and country, netting 49 times. He said: "I'd like to thank Rangers for everything they have done for me because it's been great for me over the last eight years, but it's time to leave. I want to go down south and try and prove myself and become a top player and that's what I am going to do." (Daily Record)

Ramsay in demand

Premier League clubs Liverpool and Leeds United will face competition from Italy for Calvin Ramsay. Serie A side Bologna had an offer rejected for the Aberdeen star in January and will likely return to the negotiating table. The 18-year-old is a target for Leeds, while Liverpool are said to be monitoring his situation. Bologna are expected to sell Aaron Hickey this window for a substantial fee. (The Scotsman)

Raith and Pars appoint managers

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline are under new management after confirming the respective appointments of Ian Murray and James McPake. Murray replaces John McGlynn who moved to Falkirk and has signed a two-year deal, while McPake, who has also signed a two-year deal, takes over from John Hughes who left the Pars following relegation to League One. (Various)

Dundee manager decision

Dundee are set to decide between two former Hibs bosses as to their next manager. Shaun Maloney and Jack Ross are the candidates following the club’s relegation to the Championship. Mark McGhee, having replaced James McPake, left following their bottom of the table finish. Gordon Strachan, who managed Maloney for Celtic and Scotland, is leading the search as Dundee’s director of football. (Daily Record)

