Scottish Football Transfer News: £6.7m price tag on Rangers 'target', Celtic duo set for exit, Hearts eye Everton striker, Ibrox injury blow

Tuesday evening saw St Mirren secure a big 1-0 victory over Aberdeen. It was a win, their third in a row in all competitions after 11 games without one, which lifted them to within three points of top six. It was only a few weeks ago when the Buddies were looking over their shoulder.

They are just behind the Dons and Dundee United.

As for Aberdeen, it was a hugely disappointing night in Paisley. Fans voiced their disapproval of the performance with Stephen Glass’ men not looking like they were going to trouble the St Mirren backline. It was a missed opportunity. Three points would have lifted the team, for 24 hours at least, int fourth place.

Hibs now travel to Motherwell knowing they can move into the spot with a win, while the Steelmen will see an opportunity to consolidate their position in the Premiership table this evening. That is one of a few big games. Hearts host Celtic in a tasty looking fixture at Tynecastle, a game which can be watched live on Sky Sports.

However, the biggest match perhaps comes from McDiarmid Park where St Johnstone host relegation rivals Dundee. Just two points separate the sides at the bottom of the table. The teams have not won in the league for a combined 14 matches.

less than a week left of the January transfer window.

1. Hearts target Everton striker Hearts have set their sights on Everton striker Ellis Simms. The Tynecastle Park club are looking to make attacking additions before the close of the January transfer window with Jamie Walker and Armand Gnanduillet having left the club. The 21-year-old SImms is available for loan to gain first-team experience after making his debut for the Toffees earlier this campaign. (Evening News)

2. Motherwell add giant Frenchman Graham Alexander has added Victor Nirennold to his Motherwell squad and challenged the versatile Frenchman to win a long-term deal. The 6ft4ins 30-year-old has been given a short-term contract and has worked with Alexander at Fleetwood Town. The Steelmen boss said: "Victor has good energy and he's adaptable – he can play in a few positions. He's a great character and he contacted us when he came back to the UK, I invited him up for training and we liked what we saw." (Various)

3. Hagi out for the season Rangers have suffered a huge injury blow with the news Ianis Hagi is set to miss the remainder of the season. The Romanian playmaker has undergone knee surgery after picking up the issue in the Scottish Cup clash with Stirling Albion. Hagi said: "I definitely see this as an opportunity to discover and develop myself as a person and football player, and will come back better than ever." (Various)

4. Goodwin wants additions St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has revealed he is looking to make additions to his squad in the final days of the transfer window. The Buddies have pinpointed the attacking third as the area in need of reinforcements. Goodwin said: "We've identified a couple of very good players," he said. "I have a very good relationship with my board and we all want to strengthen but I'm realistic to know there is no open cheque book." (The Scotsman)