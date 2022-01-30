Scottish Football Transfer News: Liverpool eye Celtic starlet, John Souttar to Rangers update, Leeds United linked with Aberdeen defender, Hibs step up winger search, St Johnstone to sign striker

The Ibrox side led 1-0 and 3-2 but were pegged back by a 96th minute equaliser by Ross County. With Celtic scoring late on to win 1-0 at home to Dundee United it cut the gap at the top to just two points going into the derby on Wednesday night at Parkhead.

For County, it continues their decent form under Malky Mackay. With Dundee and St Johnstone’s games postponed due to the high winds, the point opened up a five-point gap to the play-off place and seven to bottom-of-the-table Saints.

Meanwhile, Hearts moved ten points ahead of Motherwell in third place with a 2-0 win over the Steelmen. Hibs, ahead of the Edinburgh derby, weren’t able to move into fourth as they fell to defeat at home to Livingston.

In the Championship, there was a big win for Kilmarnock over Inverness CT in the title race and a crucial 2-0 win for Dunfermline Athletic who are now up to seventh.

Dropping to League Two, Cowdenbeath gave themselves a bit of hope at the bottom of the table, winning 1-0 at Albion Rovers. In the league above Montrose piled more misery on Falkirk with a 2-1 win.

There are just a matter of hours left of the January transfer window with the market shutting on Monday. Scroll down and flick through for all the latest transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL.

1. Hastie joins Linfield Rangers winger Jake Hastie has joined Linfield until the end of the season. The 23-year-old struggled to make an impact on loan at Partick Thistle. Linfield boss, and former Ibrox striker, David Healy said: "Jake will certainly strengthen the squad and give us further options over the coming months. He's got plenty of experience from playing in Scotland and we are looking forward to him joining up with us next week."

2. Hibs winger search Hibs boss Shaun Maloney has admitted he'll "definitely be working hard" to bring in a replacement for Martin Boyle. Hibs fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Livingston. Maloney said: "When a team goes man for man against you like Livingston did, we really didn't have anyone with that speed or one-v-one and that's when you have to try and pass through."

3. Souttar to Rangers update Robbie Neilson joked he "might get a phone call" from Rangers regarding John Souttar after seeing that the Ibrox side shipped three goals against Ross County. With Craig Halkett injured for between four and six weeks and reckons Souttar will be available for Tuesday's Edinburgh derby, if he is still at the club, after going off injured against Motherwell.

4. County to hold onto top scorer Ross County expect to hold on to Regan Charles-Cook in the January transfer window. The winger is the league's top scorer with ten goals and County boss Malky Mackay admitted the club have not had any bids for the player who is out of contract at the end of the season. He said: "I've got a chairman who's very strong."