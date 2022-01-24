Scottish Football Transfer News: Key Rangers star set for transfer decision, Celtic duo wanted by Aberdeen & Kilmarnock, Old Firm boost for Rangers, blow for Celtic, Hearts star's price revealed

Between Thursday and Saturday we had 16 Scottish Cup fourth round ties with plenty of intriguing action with some Premiership clubs struggling. Hibs edged past Cove Rangers and likewise Dundee at Dumbarton. Then there was St Johnstone who lost to fourth tier opposition in Kelty Hearts, piling on the misery at McDiarmid Park and increasing the pressure on Callum Davidson.

Yet, by the time of the fifth round draw there were 10 sides from the top tier in the hat with those games to take place next month.

The action doesn't stop there with a full midweek fixture card in the Premiership with St Mirren hosting Aberdeen on Tuesday before five further matches on Wednesday, including Celtic’s trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts. It is the first of three rounds of games across the week as the top-flight plays catch-up after the rescheduling of the winter break.

Away from the pitch, a week today will see the close of the January transfer window. Plenty of business was done in the first couple of weeks of the window before a lull. Expect transfer activity to pick up across the next seven days as clubs try to get the players they want and need in the door with others departing to make room.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

1. Killie eye Celtic starlet Celtic starlet Adam Montgomery is wanted by Kilmarnock. The left-back is set to be allowed to leave by Ange Postecoglou having featured 18 times this campaign. The 19-year-old is wanted by a number of clubs. Killie boss Derek McInnes revealed he thought the team were one or two away from exactly what he wants. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Siegrist on future Benjamin Siegrist has promised to “bust” his backside for Dundee United between now and the end of the season. The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with Rangers and Southampton. He said: "Because of the experience I've gained, I've calmed down at United, I enjoy every game, every save I make, every cross I take.” (Scottish Sun) Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. McPake's Rudden plans Dundee boss James McPake wants to bring in Zak Rudden as soon as possible. The Dens Park boss has landed the Partick Thistle striker on a pre-contract agreement having followed his progress for a number of seasons. He said: “He's a Partick Thistle player until the end of the season, will that change? Who knows, hopefully we can sort out a few things in the background before the window shuts.” (Various) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Souttar fee speculated Rangers will have to pay £600,000 to land John Souttar, reckons Craig Levein. Hearts have thrown out a reported bid of £300,000 to land the Scotland centre-back. Ex-Hearts boss Levein said: "It's like anything - if you're buying a house you make up your mind what you want to pay." (BBC) Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group Photo Sales