Scottish Football Transfer News: Huge Rangers boost, Lawwell joins Celtic, Hibs forward to exit, Dundee United make move for rival's star, trio want St Mirren ace

Champions League boost

The winners of the Scottish Premiership have received a huge boost after UEFA confirmed Russian sides will not participate in next season's European competitions. The league winners, most likely to be Celtic, will qualify directly for the Champions League group stage no matter who wins this year’s tournament. There was a scenario – Villarreal winning the trophy – which would have seen the Premiership winners enter the play-off round. Meanwhile, the league's runners-up will enter at the third qualifying round, not the second. (The Scotsman)

Hibs forward to depart

Chris Mueller is set to leave Hibs and return to MLS. The forward has failed to make an impact across 15 appearances for the club and is being offered a route home by Chicago Fire. With MLS’ transfer window closing on Wednesday, May 4 any deal will have to be wrapped up across the next 24 hours or so. Mueller joined Hibs after impressing for Orlando City. (Various)

Lawwell joins Celtic

Celtic have appointed a new head of first team scouting and recruitment, Mark Lawwell, the son of former Celtic chief executive Peter. Mark joins the City Football Group which has the likes of Manchester City, Sydney FC and Yokohama F. Marinos in their stable. He worked with Ange Postecoglou while the Celtic boss was managing in Japan. Postecoglou said: “Mark is someone who I worked closely with throughout my four years at Marinos, through which time we developed great trust and an excellent working relationship. He knows the way I like to work, the way my teams play and the particular player profile which this requires.” (The Scotsman)

Rangers set for injury boost

All the latest from around the SPFL and the Scottish football. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Kemar Roofe could return for Rangers in their massive Europa League semi-final second-leg on Thursday. The striker has been missing recently due to a knee injury but it is understood he his winning his fitness battle and will feature against RN Leipzig at Ibrox. Rangers trail 1-0 from the first leg. (Scottish Sun)

Postecoglou's Hart tip

Ange Postecoglou has backed Joe Hart to star at Celtic for years. The 35-year-old has been hailed by the Australian as a crucial signing this past summer with his current deal running until 2024. He said: “I thought Joe was a top- quality keeper, but the background we did on him showed me he is a first-class person and a real leader in the dressing room. That was one of the reasons we brought him in. We’d lost experience in the group and we wanted to bring some experience to the team. Joe’s still young for a goalkeeper. There’s no reason he can’t keep it going for a lot longer.” (Various)

Trio want Buddies star

A trio of clubs are eyeing a move for St Mirren's star Ethan Erhahon. English sides Portsmouth and Oxford United are considering a bid of £200,000 for the 20-year-old, while Italian side Sassuolo are also tracking the versatile midfielder who has also played at left-back. Erhahon has started just ten league games for the Buddies this campaign. Meanwhile, left-back Scott Tanser has signed a new deal. (Daily Record)

United's Clark bid