Scottish Football Transfer News: Ex-Rangers star surprise contender for Hibs job, Aberdeen and Hearts face signing competition, St Mirren goalkeeper plans

With another weekend of important football coming up we take a look at the main headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL.

Ramirez’s Dons future

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has spoken on the future of striker Christian Ramirez. The striker has been linked with a return to MLS or a move to England after his wife posted what appeared to be a goodbye message regarding the difficulty of living in the city. Goodwin said: “As far as I’m aware, Christian is under contract 'til the end of next season and he’s not come to tell me that he’s not happy or he’s not enjoying life at Aberdeen. Until that conversation is had, I’ll just assume that he’s quite happy here and giving his all for the team." (The Scotsman)

Roofe and Ramsey update

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst reckons it will be a case of assessing Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey on a day-by-day basis before making a decision on whether they are fit enough for the second-leg of the Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig. Rangers trail 1-0 following a late strike on Thursday night. He said: "We will wait and see who we've got available next week.” (Various)

Butcher's United future in doubt

Calum Butcher could be on his way out of Dundee United with the confirmation that he won’t play again this season. Tam Courts described it a “private matter”. He said: “He has served the club really well and it has been a private matter that is being managed by the football club. Unfortunately, he won’t play for us between now and the end of the season." (Various)

Hibs manager latest

Former Manchester United and Rangers centre-back Henning Berg is the latest name to be linked with the vacant Hibs post. Easter Road chiefs are looking to fill the vacancy following Shaun Maloney’s sacking and are meeting with potential candidates. Philip Coco and Roy Keane have also been linked with the job. (Scottish Sun)

Dons target five or six

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed the club have identified up to half a dozen players to come in during the summer. The Dons are set for an overhaul with the new manager having already made a number of decisions on players ahead of the summer and next season. He said: “Obviously the players who are out of contract and who are leaving, we will look to try and replace all of those. I have had conversations with the recruitment team. We have identified five or six really good players. Hopefully we can get all of those ones done and add some good, fresh faces to the squad.” (The Scotsman)

Ronan in demand

The Dons face competition to land Connor Ronan, however. The on loan St Mirren star is someone Goodwin has spoken highly of having brought him to Paisley from Wolves last summer. German second tier side St Pauli have reportedly joined the race to sign the player in the summer. The club are pushing for promotion to the Bundlesiga. Hearts have also been credited with an interest. (Daily Express)

Buddies goalkeeper plans