Scottish Football Transfer News: Early £2m move for Celtic, Rangers midfielder wanted by English Championship duo, Carter-Vickers latest, Hibs eye ex-Hearts midfielder as boss

Last night Dundee gave their relegation salvation bid a boost with a 3-1 win over Hibs – though St Johnstone can relegate the Dark Blues by avoiding defeat in tonight’s fixtures too.

There is a lot at stake tonight while last night the promotion race in the lower divisions began to take shape with Arbroath and Inverness sharing a 0-0 dra win the Highlands and Edinburgh City taking the upper hand against Annan Athletic.

Here is what else is making the headlines this morning, not least Rangers’ Europa League final which is now a week away.

Rangers bus route investigated in event of Europa success

Options for an open-top bus parade through Glasgow, if Rangers are successful in Seville, are being looked at and have the backing of former Celtic chairman Michael Kelly. Council officials have confirmed they are “currently in touch with all relevant partners on how such an event might be facilitated”. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic do business early

As soon as the title is wrapped up Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will kick his team’s transfer business into gear with new recruitment chief Mark Lawwell in place. The Parkhead manager is aiming to have his deals done and squad set up for a return to pre-season training at the end of June - though admits some transfers may drag on beyond that, but an early start is his intent. The boss also says avoiding the Champions League qualifiers will be a boost to his side’s preparations. (The Scotsman)

Scottish football latest on May 11, 2022.

First in at Parkhead

A defender is high on the priority list with the champions-in-waiting and a deal for Iraqi defender Mohanad Jeahze is edging closer.

The left-back would cost £2m from Hammarby an the 25-year-old is one of those expected in before Posteoglou starts to put his team through their paces. (Scottish Sun)

Magpies want Carter-Vickers

Another Celtic defensive move could be for Cameron Carter-Vikers. After John Hartson urged Celtic todo a deal for the American defender, insisting Spurs want to sell the loan defender, Newcastle have been linked with a swoop in his homeland. Southampton are also said to want the 24-year-old defender who has worked with Magpies assistant Jason Tindall in the past. (SBI)

Hibs shortlist reveal

Former Hearts midfielder Lee Johnson is one of the candidates being considered for the vacancy at Eatser Road. Hibs’ hierarchy is running the rule over a shortlist of managers to replace Shaun Maloney, who was sacked after a short spell in charge. Johnson is joined by former Blackburn manager Michael Appleton but current Oxford United boss Karl Robinson is not being considered. (Evening News)

Deal done

There has been a deal done for a boss at Hibs though – Ladies team head coach Dean Gibson has signed a contract extension. (Hibs)

Championship duo want Rangers midfielder

Sheffield United and Cardiff City are keen on Rangers young midfielder Kyle McClelland. The defensive midfielder had a spell on loan at Falkirk but played a significant part as Rangers B finished runners-up in the Lowland League. The 20-year-old’s contract is up and he has international experience with Northern Ireland. (Daily Express)

Dons striker departs

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed Christian Ramirez has left Scotland and flown home to the United States, after being granted additional leave. An extra week's holiday for the forward means he will miss Aberdeen's final two Premiership games with speculation rife on his future at Pittodrie. (Scottish Sun)

Arsenal want Scotland international