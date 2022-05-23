Scottish Football Transfer News: Chelsea and Bayern Munich eye Rangers ace, Celtic 'practically' signed £6m star, Hearts recruitment plans, Premiership rivals target Ibrox midfielder

The first-leg finished 2-2 in the Highlands after Saints squandered a two-goal lead, and comes just a couple of days after Rangers claimed the Scottish Cup with a win over Hearts at Hampden Park in extra time.

Gorgie recruitment plans

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is targeting signings as he strives to move the team closer to the Old Firm, while finishing in the top three in the Premiership once more. The Tynecastle Park club lost Saturday’s Scottish Cup final but will play at least eight European ties next season. Neilson said: “It’s important that we bring quality players in because I think the changes that Rangers could make [in the final] … we didn’t quite have that available. We need to try to get that. We need to try and get a real group of players here so that we come to Hampden and we can change things.” (Evening News)

Bitton’s Spain option

Former Celtic star Nir Bitton has revealed he could have left the club in 2016 for Espanyol. It came after then new manager Brendan Rodgers had taken over from Ronny Deila and told the player’s agent there wasn’t a future for him at he club. Bitton said: "I'm a person with an ego. When they don't give me the chance, I'm going to show everyone what I'm worth. After a week of preparation for next season, Rodgers came up to me and said, 'Big Ben, you can play. it's your time.'” (Ynet)

Euro giants eye Bassey

Calvin Bassey is set to be one of the most in-demand players this summer. The Rangers centre-back has been linked with Aston Villa and Wolves. While it is being reported Euro giants Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also interested. Both are likely to require at least one new central defender this coming transfer window. (Fichajes)

Davis wanted by Motherwell

Steven Davis is a transfer target for Motherwell. The Northern Ireland international is out of contract at Rangers and the Steelmen will make their move if he doesn't agree an extension to stay at Ibrox. The 37-year-old has also been linked with St Mirren. (Daily Mail)

Jota deal all but done

Jota’s permanent switch to Celtic is ‘practically confirmed’. The Portuguese winger has been on loan from Benfica for the past season. As part of the loan deal Celtic have a clause to sign Jota for between £6million and £7million. (A Bola)

Forrest Hearts claim