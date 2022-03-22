Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic's £5m flop wants exit, Rangers fans' protests 'annoying', Hibs and Aberdeen stars wanted by Serie A side, Sydney Super Cup doubts

Scotland were due to play a huge World Cup play-off with Ukraine for the chance to play the winners of Austria and Wales which, in turn, would see the winners go to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has meant Scotland will now play two friendlies, one against Poland with the other against the losers of Austria v Wales.
The friendly action could give Steve Clarke the chance to experiment with players called up for the first time or who are yet to make their debut for their country, including Aaron Hickey, Zander Clark, Craig Halkett and Ross Stewart.
On the domestic front, there are teams looking to put pieces in place early for the summer transfer window.
1. Sydney Super Cup could be too hard work
Broadcaster Jim White believes the organisers of the Sydney Super Cup are thinking it could be too much hard work as Rangers fans continue to protest their involvement. He said: “There could well be a reason of timing, there might be some other reason but they might throw it into the mix that it seems as if it may not be taking place." (talkSPORT)
2. Hibs appeal Porteous red
Hibs have lodged an appeal with the Scottish FA over the red card handed out to Ryan Porteous in the defeat to Aberdeen. The club don’t believe he denied an obvious goal scoring opportunity as he made an attempt to play the ball. A hearing will be heard on Wednesday, March 23. (Evening News)
3. New team eye Ramsay
Sassuolo are the latest Serie A side to show interest in Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay. The club had scouts at the team’s game with Hibs where the defender netted an own goal. Ramsay has had serious interest from Bologna and the Dons rejected a loan-to-buy offer in January. (Scottish Sun)
4. Sassuolo also want Doig
Calvin Ramsay is not the only Scottish full-back Sassuolo are keen on. The Serie A side were also scouting Hibs full-back Josh Doig as they look at the Scottish market ahead of the summer transfer window. (Daily Record)
