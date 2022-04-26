Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic's £2m left-back hunt, Rangers open to offers for forward, Hibs manager latest, Roy Keane, Ex-Aberdeen ace on look for new club

Celtic eye left-back

Hammarby defender Mohanad Jeahze is a target for Celtic. The highly-rated 25-year-old left-back is an Iraq international and could cost just £2million. The complexity arrives with the Swedish season having just started. He has started the five opening games which his club have won to put them top of the table. His contract runs until the end of December 2023. Polish side Lech Poznan had a bid rejected flat out last summer for the player. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs manager search

Easter Road chiefs Ron Gordon and Ben Kensell will travel south to interview potential candidates for the vacant managerial role. Hibs dispensed with the services of Shaun Maloney last week after the club finished in the bottom six and lost to rivals Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final. A shortlist has been put in place with talks set to take place with David Gray and Eddie May in interim charge. (Daily Record)

Keane to Easter Road?

Manchester United legend and former Celtic midfielder Roy Keane is interested in becoming the next Hibs boss. The Irishman has not been a manager since 2011 when he was in charge at Ipswich Town but he has held positions as assistant manager since then with Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and the Republic of Ireland national team. Keane held talks over a return to Sunderland, where he started his managerial career, when they sacked Lee Johnson earlier in the campaign and is keen to return to the dugout. (The Scotsman)

McPake to be on the move again

Rangers will be open to offers for attacker Josh McPake when the summer transfer window reopens. The 20-year-old has had two loan spells this campaign, neither of which have been particularly fruitful. He spent the first half of the season at Morecambe but was limited to just seven appearances due to an ankle injury. He's played 13 games at Tranmere Rovers but has not started since the middle of March. Still under contract at Ibrox, Rangers will consider a permanent deal or another loan. (Daily Record)

Scotland international on hunt for club

Former Aberdeen star Mikey Devlin is keen for an opportunity to “show what” he can do after being released by the Dons. The Scotland international has been hampered by injury issues for the last two years. His aim is to get fully fit and look for his next club to get game time. He said: “If I didn’t believe I could get my body right, I wouldn’t have started rehab. I’ve things I want to achieve and things I can offer a team. I’ve been doing a media course through the PFA to give myself options after football, but I still love football and it’s up to me to show I’m dependable.” (Scottish Sun)

Buddies sign playmaker