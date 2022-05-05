Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic's clause to sign star, Rangers boost, Hibs manager latest, Aberdeen's 'balls' signing quality, Dundee United want to retain Manchester United starlet

Here are all the main headlines, as well as latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL:

Hibs manager latest

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs hope to hold final interviews for their next manager this time next week with the hope of announcing the new boss before the end of the season. Chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon have been compiling a list of potential candidates ahead of owner Ron Gordon arriving in the UK later this week. From there, the list will be whittled to three or four main contenders. That could include former Hibs player Michael O’Neill as well as ex-manager Tony Mowbray, it is unlikely to include Roy Keane however. (The Scotsman)

Ramsey and Roofe

There was good news for Rangers fans ahead of the RB Leipzig match with Aaron Ramsey pictured in training. Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is hopeful both Ramsey and Kemar Roofe will be available for selection but was coy when quizzed on their availability. He said: "We still have one final training session. At the moment I can’t say if Roofe or Ramsey will make the squad tomorrow.” (Scottish Sun)

Could Levitt stay?

Dylan Levitt has been an excellent signing for Dundee United, on loan from Manchester United. And the club are keen to extend his stay beyond this season, whether on loan or a permanent deal. Manager Tam Courts revealed director of football Tony Asghar has made it a “priority”. He said: “I wouldn’t say there have been regular discussions but there have certainly been discussions happening. We would want to keep Dylan if it was possible and to build a team around him. Hopefully, that is something we can make a reality but at the same token you realise the potential he has. He is in a privileged position where he will have a good number of clubs wanting to sign him this summer.” (Daily Record)

All the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL. Picture: SNS

Goodwin's transfer quality

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has pinpointed a valuable quality in players he will be looking for when it comes to recruitment this summer. The Dons are edging towards mathematical safety after a disappointing season. Goodwin said: “When you are up against it and the chips are down and you still have to still stand up and be counted, that’s when you find out a lot about players. That’s a big part of the recruitment. Players with good technical ability that can go and add that bit of quality we need. But they need to have a bit of balls, that’s what we’re talking about. That’s what you need to play for a big team.” (Daily Record)

Mueller exits Hibs

Chris Mueller's departure from Hibs will free up a “significant amount” of funds for the club’s new manager to reinvest in the squad. The American returned to MLS, joining Chicago Fire, after failing to make an impact during his spell in Edinburgh. The club’s chief executive Ben Kensell said: “For us, it was vital that this deal made complete sense for the club and alongside this, it has also freed up a significant amount financially that the incoming manager will be able to use to mould the squad in their way.” (The Scotsman)

Jota clause