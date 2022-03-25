Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic tie up star wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea, Rangers ace doubts over 'top 10' Premier League move, Hickey wanted by AC Milan, 'Old Firm' contention

Steve Clarke's men looked like they were set to win once more having taken the lead through Kieran Tierney only for Krzysztof Piatek to win then score a stoppage-time spot kick.

Nearly 40,000 were in attendance, including a noisy and sizeable away support, as money was raised for Unicef for Ukraine.

They were set to see Scotland win their seventh consecutive game. The last time the country achieved that was 1927.

The team will now face Austria next week in another friendly after Gareth Bale’s double sent Wales in the play-off final for a place at the World Cup in Qatar. Scotland will face the Welsh in June if they can get past Ukraine in the rescheduled fixture.

1. Irving future in the air Former Hearts midfielder Andy Irving is set to move club after his German side Türkgücü München withdrew from their league. The Munich side filed for insolvency in January leading to an 11-point deduction and now they have left the third tier of Germany. Irving moved to the club in the summer. (Evening News) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Celtic tie down in-demand star Celtic have fought off stiff competition to tie down teenage star Daniel Kelly. A host of Premier League sides had watched or been linked with a move for the 16-year-old, including Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea. Kelly has penned a three-year deal. (Celtic FC) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Rangers' Morelos sweat Rangers are set to sweat over the fitness of Alfredo Morelos after the Colombian missed his country’s World Cup qualifier with Bolivia. The striker has a reported muscle injury and Rangers face Celtic after the international break and Morelos missed the last meeting between the sides. (Pipe Sierra) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Rovers sign Rangers starlet Raith Rovers have signed Rangers goalkeeper Lewis Budinauckas. The 19-year-old has joined on an emergency seven-day loan deal. Rovers No.1 Jamie MacDonald picked up a knock in the recent league defeat to Inverness CT and is a doubt for the match with Arbroath. (Various) Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales