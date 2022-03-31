Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic star nears Liverpool move, Newcastle eye £15-20m for ex-Hearts star, Rangers in Old Firm boost, Aberdeen star on transfer speculation

Scotland earned two draws from their friendly double header, displaying their progress in possession with a controller performance against Poland only to be undone by a controversial penalty call before demonstrating a real verve and threat on the counter-attack in a 2-2 draw with Austria. The latter fixture showed up some sloppy moments, however, allowing a two-goal lead to slip.

There is a huge weekend of Scottish football coming up at the weekend with no game bigger than Rangers v Celtic on Sunday which could go a long way to deciding the destination of the cinch Premiership title. Just three points separates the sides at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, there are key games to help decide the top six.

1. Hickey a £15-20m target Newcastle United could battle AC Milan for the signature of Scotland ace Aaron Hickey. The ex-Hearts star has been impressing in Serie A since joining Bologna in 2020 and is a regular for Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side. Milan’s technical director Paolo Maldini is reportedly a big fan of the teenager but Newcastle are weighing up a £15-20million bid. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Ramsey fit for Celtic Aaron Ramsey is fit to face Celtic at the weekend. The Rangers midfielder started in Wales’ World Cup play-off win over Austria but didn’t play against Czech Republic during the week. Manager Rob Paige, however, confirmed his availability. He said: “We didn't need to risk Aaron. Let him go back to his club fully fit and play in a wonderful game in the Old Firm derby on Sunday." (Various) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Quitongo takes Airdire to tribunal Rico Quitongo is taking former club Airdrieonians and one of the club’s directors to an employment tribunal amid claims he experienced racial discrimination at the hands of his former club. The player was allegedly racially abused by one of Airdire’s fans earlier this season when he was still at the club. The Diamonds dropped their investigation into the matter citing ‘insufficient evidence’. (Various) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Celtic starlet signs new deal Celtic teenage star Josh Dede has signed his first professional contract with the club. The full-back has featured for the club’s B side this campaign and earned a call-up to the Scotland Under-17 side. (Various) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales