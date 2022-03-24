Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic sign striker, Dave King's Rangers motives questioned, Scotland v Ukraine 'difficult to see', International star's Celtic signing doubts

Ukraine game doubts

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has admitted it is “difficult to see” how the World Cup play-off with Ukraine will go ahead in June. The match had been rescheduled from this month due to Russia’s invasion. Clarke said: “It’s not just about the fixture. It’s the fact they need to get together, have a training camp and get players on the pitch with a proper period to prepare for such an important game.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Andriy Shevchenko, who I know from my time at Chelsea, spoke well about the situation and said they’d want to play. But the way the situation is, I think they should get as much time as possible to try to make our game happen.” (The Scotsman)

The latest from around Scottish football with Scotland set to play Poland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ace's Celtic signing doubts

Josip Juranovic is delighted he joined Celtic in the summer despite having doubts about joining the Scottish league leaders. The Croatian international arrived from Legia Warsaw for a fee of around £2.5million. He admitted Ange Postecoglou played a huge role in convincing him it was the right place to be.

The right-back said: "Honestly, when I arrived in Glasgow I was a little skeptical, especially since the team won nothing last season. However, on the first day, the coach approached me and said, 'this is a new Celtic, I want you in it.” (Dalmacija Danas)

King's motives questioned

Former Rangers star Charlie Adam has questioned Dave King’s motive for offering to pay the bill if the Ibrox club were to pull out of the Sydney Super Cup. The team’s involvement in the Australian tournament with a friendly against Celtic has not gone down well with fans and has led to severe criticism of the board.

Adam said: "These people that are involved are trying to generate as much funds for Rangers to move forward in the best possible way. How that looks to me is Dave King isn't happy. He walked away from the club a couple of years ago, before they won the title, and he wants back in.” (PLZ Soccer)

Ralston on allocations

Celtic star Anthony Ralston admitted he would like to see the away allocation for Old Firm games to return to their previous number rather than the 700 that Celtic will get at Rangers. He said: “I would like to see as many as possible. The way it used to be was brilliant.” (The Scotsman)

Rogic out ‘medium-term’

Tom Rogic is a doubt for Celtic’s huge league encounter with Rangers after the international break. The Australian pulled out of international duty due to an injury suffered against Ross County. Ange Postecoglou believes it will keep him out “medium-term”.

He said: “He probably won't train this week and we'll just assess how he goes in the week leading up to the next game. (Various)

Hickey wont start

Steve Clarke confirmed Aaron Hickey won't start the friendly against Poland. The Bologna wing-back was in line to replace Andy Robertson in the starting XI but woke up feeling unwell on Wednesday. (Various)

Celtic sign youngster

Celtic have signed young striker Jack Thomson from Mossend Football Club. The teenager has signed a pro youth deal with his coach from the youth club saying he’ll “go far”. (Lanarkshire Live)