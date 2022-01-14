Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic relaxed on £6m man, Rangers tips for Algerian midfielder and Scottish defender, Saints' six-figure Scottish splurge, John Souttar and Martin Boyle latest

That is, despite Ange Postecoglou’s attempt to shutdown one section of the rumour mill – the one around Celtic – by branding any imminent links between his clubs and reported player targets as ‘lies and fabrications’.

He has already been active in the transfer market as have most – yet we are STILL waiting on St Mirren to make a change to the Paisley playing personnel after two weeks. Will there be one at all?

The other Saints – Scottish Cup holders St Johnstone – have been busy themselves, but they’ve been denied another attempt to do even more business, despite a fairly substantial offer to keep some cash circulating in Scotland.

Any others hoping to tweak their squad before the cinch Premiership resumption only have a few days to do so with the big kick-off just over three full days away now – and they might have more need for bodies in the door after the latest SPFL rule change.

Thursday saw the re-introduction of five substitutes per game confirmed, in a return to the rules of last season where a handful of replacements were permitted but only within three breaks of play. That rule has returned, giving managers more scope to make in-play alterations to their team, and spread appearances and minutes through more of their squads.

Will it have an impact on squad sizes and transfer business? Time will tell.

Here’s how things are shaping-up for clubs around the country and what they will, might, or might not, do over the remainder of the month….

1. Saints rejection St Johnstone made a six-figure bid - reportedly £150,000 - for Inverness defender Robbie Deas, but the offer has been turned down by the Championship side. (The Courier) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Transfer talks Hibs' Australian forward Martin Boyle has held 'cordial' talks with Eatser Road CEO Ben Kinsell over the lucrative £2m offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Faisaly that was rejected., with other clubs keen. He will train with his team-mates this morning. (The Scotsman) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Other opportunities Ange Postecoglou has all but called time on Leigh Griffiths' Celtic career. The on-loan Dundee striker looks set to leave Dens Park early but a Parkhead return isn't on the cards either as Postecoglou revealed: "Leigh's situation is that he will probably be looking at opportunities elsewhere." (Scottish Sun) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Talking Turkey Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield's contract is expiring later this year - and with no renewal announced yet, the Canadian international is free to discuss his future with alternatives. Two Turkish clubs have expressed an interest in the firmer Falkirk and Burnley midfielder Alanyaspor and Hatayspor. (Daily Record) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales