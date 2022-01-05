Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic near £12.5m double transfer, Rangers to make 1st January signing, Hibs to announce defender, bid rejected for £5m Ibrox star, Aberdeen hand starlet new deal

A reported £12million deal which could rise to as much as £16million with add-ons puts the Scotland international amongst the top ten record sales from Scotland ahead of Aiden McGeady, Virgil van Dijk and Alan Hutton, Rangers’ previous record sale.

The 20-year-old boyhood Rangers fan departs after 27 matches for the club.

He said: “It was an easy choice to sign. This is a massive club with huge history and the fanbase is tremendous. Obviously we aren’t in the place where we want to be right now but we can definitely get there with the talent in the changing room and staff here, and I have full belief we can do that.”

The move will likely be the headline of the January transfer window but a lot could change in the coming four weeks with plenty of business still to be done and almost every club in the cinch Premiership looking to make additions.

At the same time there will be interest in many of the country’s talent with Calvin Ramsay and John Souttar, two other Scots who have interest from England.

It’s not just about players, however. Kilmarnock landed quite the coup in appointing Derek McInnes as their new boss following the dismissal of Tommy Wright. The former Dons manager will be expected to steer them to promotion.

1. Barisic bid rejected Rangers have rejected a bid from Premier League side Watford for Borna Barisic. The Hornets' offer was just £2million. Well before the Ibrox side's reported £5million valuation. With the player contracted until 2024 and the recent sale of Nathan Patterson, Rangers are under no pressure to sell below their value. (Scottish Sun)

2. McInnes sets Killie objective Derek McInnes has targeted a top-six challenge in the Premiership for Kilmarnock in a year's time. The former Aberdeen boss was appointed as the new Rugby Park boss, replacing Tommy Wright. He signed an 18-month deal. McInnes said: "A year from now I want us to be heading into the winter break involved in the fight for a place in the top six of the Premiership. But obviously there is work to do. That's why they are where they are in the league right now." (Daily Record)

3. Celtic close in on £12m double deal Celtic are hoping to complete a double swoop for two of their on loan stars. The club have entered talks with Benfica and Tottenham Hotspur for the permanent signing of Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers respectively. The Portuguese winger is expected to cost £6.5million, while a deal is in place to sign Carter-Vickers for £6million but negotiations are taking place over the structure. (Sky Sports)

4. Griffiths' Dundee future unclear Leigh Griffiths will return to training with Dundee despite reports his loan deal from Celtic has been terminated. However, manager James McPake is set to discuss transfer movements with managing director John Nelms and the striker's loan could be a topic of discussion with Griffiths having scored just twice. (The Scotsman)