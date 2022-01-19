Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic in transfer boost for international winger, Ex-Rangers boss has say on Parkhead interest, Aberdeen rubbish Lewis Ferguson rumour, Jamie McGrath absence explained

Celtic and Hibs kicked off the return of the top-flight after the rescheduled winter break on Monday night. It was the prelude to a hectic evening of football with key results up and down the division.

Rangers were unable to reclaim a six point lead over their city rivals after dropping two points at Aberdeen with Lewis Ferguson netting a second-half penalty to earn the Dons a draw. It means the gap is four points and there are two league fixtures before the two teams meet at Parkhead at the start of next month.

Down at the bottom, St Johnstone lost more ground to teams in eighth, ninth and tenth with Livingston, St Mirren and Ross County all securing key victories. Saints, having lost to Hearts at Tynecastle Park are seven points from safety but just two points from the play-off spot which is currently occupied by Dundee who were hapless in their loss at Livi.

The win for Hearts sees the Gorgie side extend their cushion in third place to eight points with Motherwell, Hibs, Aberdeen and Dundee United all dropping points.

The Scottish Cup fourth round kicks off on Thursday but focus now switches briefly to the comings and goings in the transfer market with the January window open until the end of the month.

1. Hibs' work permit wait Hibs face a wait for January signing Elias Melkerson to be available for selection. The Norwegian striker was signed earlier this month for a reported six-figure fee but the club still requires a work permit to be signed off. He is unlikely to get the all clear before the team's next league match in a week's time. (Evening News)

2. Stephen Glass shot down a report linking Lewis Ferguson with a move to Italian side Cagliari. According to a press outlet in Italy, the Serie A side were keen on the Aberdeen midfielder with a proposed loan move ahead of a possible permanent £3.5million switch. Glass said: "I can tell you that the report I read was the craziest report I have ever seen." (The Scotsman)

3. Celtic link shot down Celtic have been linked with QPR's teenage striker Sinclair Armstrong. The Irish youth international is currently on loan at Torquay United. However, Mark Warburton rubbished the speculation. The former Rangers boss said: "Rumours of Celtic and Man City? I'd imagine certain agents have been extremely busy. It's absolute nonsense. Let's give the boy a chance now for the next stage of his career." (Scottish Sun)

4. No Falkirk return for Craig St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has ruled out a return to Falkirk for midfielder Liam Craig. The 35-year-old, who was on the bench for the 2-0 loss to Hearts, has been linked with a move to his former club but Saints are not in a position to allow any players to leave. Davidson said: "At the moment we're in no position to let players go. We're all about keeping players." (The Scotsman)